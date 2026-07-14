Xiaomi Is Ending Software Support For These 10 Phone Models

Sooner or later, brands must end device support, which means no more official software releases, no security updates, and sometimes even no customer support related to the affected products. After a recent update to Xiaomi's end-of-life (EOL) list, it looks like that's now the case for several Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi devices. Although, technically, many of the models that were recently added have already stopped receiving official updates, this is more of a confirmation that nothing further is coming. No HyperOS updates, no security fixes for vulnerabilities if discovered, and no new features.

You can see the full list at Xiaomi's Security Center, spread across all of its internal brands. The latest additions are the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 6, and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. Elsewhere, the Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12T Pro, Redmi K60E, and Redmi 10 5G have been added. A majority of these devices were only available internationally, in China and Turkey, for example. If you want a closer look at the discontinued models, Ximi Time has a report.

Xiaomi maintains a varied software support structure for devices, ranging from about two years for budget devices to up to six years for flagship models, which spans four major OS upgrades. Yet, the expanded policy didn't apply until 2025, after the devices on the current list were released to market. This is similar to Samsung's six- or seven-year update policy for its flagship models. While no one wants to see support end for older devices, it has to happen eventually — even if it's not on this list, your Android phone has an "end of life" date like every other smartphone.