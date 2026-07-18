Can You Really 'Smell' Electricity? Here's What Science Has To Say
Electricity is downright necessary for modern living. Even if you don't own a reliable electric vehicle, you still probably use electricity to stay cool during the summer and warm during the winter. However, while we have learned to channel the power of electricity, we can't exactly control it. Even the smallest of faults can make electricity run out of control, often leading to a characteristic smell. But is that the electricity you're smelling, or something else?
If you've ever had an electrical fault in your home — or just unplugged a device and seen it spark in the process — you probably noticed a sharp, metallic scent. Many people associate this smell with electricity, however, it isn't what electricity smells like since, well, electricity doesn't have a scent. It can't because electricity is pure energy. Our sense of smell comes from molecules stimulating countless nerve cells within our noses, and electricity lacks the physicality to produce these molecules. However, electricity can interact with the environment in ways that produce smells.
Whenever electricity runs through an object, it produces a certain amount of heat. This is why power banks can become hot while in use (and why you should never leave these electronics plugged in overnight). When you "smell" electricity, you are actually smelling the aftereffects of these heated objects. For instance, the aforementioned metallic smell is ozone, but it is associated with sparks of electricity because the discharge splits oxygen molecules (O2) into elemental oxygen (O), which quickly bonds with whole oxygen to produce ozone (O3). However, that is only one potential olfactory outcome; if electricity heats up frayed or faulty wiring, you will smell the material burning.
Where there's ozone, there's danger
It goes without saying that If an electrical device smells like it is burning, you should stop using it. Plug-in gadgets like the Ting sensor can stop electrical fires before they start, but common sense is just as effective — and it doesn't cost $99. However, the frequent scent of ozone is as much a warning sign as the smell of burning plastic.
When an electrical device works as intended, it doesn't produce the smell of ozone because it is a closed system. Electricity isn't leaking out and thus ionizing the surrounding air to create ozone. If you smell ozone frequently and aren't constantly unplugging your device and seeing it spark (which is a problem in and of itself), it could be a sign that the insulation or connections are poor if not damaged, thus causing frequent electrical arcs. The ozone smell might also be accompanied by a burning stench since the constant electricity also burns the wiring.
While oxygen is necessary for life, too much (i.e., ozone) is downright toxic. Inhaling small amounts of ozone can lead to chest pain and coughing, as well as aggravate existing respiratory problems such as asthma. You will probably recover from these conditions if you keep your exposure to a minimum, but high levels of frequent ozone exposure, such as from faulty electrical devices, will compound the issues and can even damage your lungs. At most, you should limit your electricity-smelling activities to a quick whiff or two outside after a thunderstorm; living with the "smell" of electricity is a dangerous health risk.