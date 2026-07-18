Can You Really 'Smell' Electricity? Here's What Science Has To Say

Electricity is downright necessary for modern living. Even if you don't own a reliable electric vehicle, you still probably use electricity to stay cool during the summer and warm during the winter. However, while we have learned to channel the power of electricity, we can't exactly control it. Even the smallest of faults can make electricity run out of control, often leading to a characteristic smell. But is that the electricity you're smelling, or something else?

If you've ever had an electrical fault in your home — or just unplugged a device and seen it spark in the process — you probably noticed a sharp, metallic scent. Many people associate this smell with electricity, however, it isn't what electricity smells like since, well, electricity doesn't have a scent. It can't because electricity is pure energy. Our sense of smell comes from molecules stimulating countless nerve cells within our noses, and electricity lacks the physicality to produce these molecules. However, electricity can interact with the environment in ways that produce smells.