Here's What Happens If You Don't Consent To Samsung's New AI Health Data Toggle

Our smartphones can be valuable tools, not only for communication, but also for keeping up with our schedules and even for staying on top of our health. Modern smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra can help you stay on top of how you're sleeping, your stress levels, as well as your energy scores, heart health, and more. Having all of this information accessible is handy, and Samsung is constantly updating its Samsung Health app with new and useful features. However, a report by Android Authority suggests that Samsung has decided to make a controversial move by forcing users to choose between consenting to let the company train AI using their health data, or have their health data deleted entirely — at least, that appeared to be the case when the feature first arrived.

In July 2026, Samsung Health users begun to receive a new notice upon opening the Health app, asking them to consent to let Samsung use health and wellness data, records, menstrual cycle tracking, and other health tracking metrics to train AI models. This notice also added a new toggle underneath the Privacy section of the app's settings called "Consent to the use of health data for AI training and modeling."

While the toggle can be turned off, doing so when the feature first launched would pop up another notice informing you that withdrawing from the agreement would delete all of your health data and remove the ability to sync health data with your Samsung account. The wording made it appear as if you wouldn't be able to sync your data at all, however Samsung has since clarified that this is not the case, and data sync will continue with your Samsung account even if you opt out of AI training.