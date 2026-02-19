Samsung's New Galaxy Camera Experience Helps You Fix Your Worst Pictures

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Unpacked event is scheduled for February 25, but the company is already promoting various features expected to appear on one or more of the three flagships. After introducing a new privacy display tech and teasing low-light video recording improvements, Samsung on Tuesday unveiled an updated camera experience that will introduce a few new Galaxy AI editing features, including the ability to recreate missing elements.

Samsung presented the new features in a press release accompanied by video demos, which follow below. Samsung didn't actually reveal any of its new phones, but reminded readers of the Galaxy S26 registration deal they can take advantage of before preorders start, implying that the new Galaxy AI features will come to the upcoming flagships.

Unlike the privacy screen tech and the new low-light video features, the Galaxy AI editing tools announced on Tuesday may be available on all three models, not just the more expensive Ultra. Samsung didn't mention any limitations in the announcement, but the company did make a distinction in a footnote between basic Galaxy AI features, which will be available for free, and "enhanced AI features" that may be subject to fees. As of this writing, Samsung isn't charging a fee for any Galaxy AI features available on existing Galaxy devices.