Samsung's New Galaxy Camera Experience Helps You Fix Your Worst Pictures
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Unpacked event is scheduled for February 25, but the company is already promoting various features expected to appear on one or more of the three flagships. After introducing a new privacy display tech and teasing low-light video recording improvements, Samsung on Tuesday unveiled an updated camera experience that will introduce a few new Galaxy AI editing features, including the ability to recreate missing elements.
Samsung presented the new features in a press release accompanied by video demos, which follow below. Samsung didn't actually reveal any of its new phones, but reminded readers of the Galaxy S26 registration deal they can take advantage of before preorders start, implying that the new Galaxy AI features will come to the upcoming flagships.
Unlike the privacy screen tech and the new low-light video features, the Galaxy AI editing tools announced on Tuesday may be available on all three models, not just the more expensive Ultra. Samsung didn't mention any limitations in the announcement, but the company did make a distinction in a footnote between basic Galaxy AI features, which will be available for free, and "enhanced AI features" that may be subject to fees. As of this writing, Samsung isn't charging a fee for any Galaxy AI features available on existing Galaxy devices.
New camera experience coming to Galaxy phones
Samsung says "the latest Galaxy AI experience unifies advanced creative capabilities for capturing, editing, and sharing in one intuitive platform," indicating that the editing features may be available directly in the camera app, allowing a user to seamlessly move from capturing content to editing it. Samsung teases that will be the case, as the new camera experience should eliminate "the need to switch between apps or navigate complex tools." But Samsung doesn't reveal the new camera app user interface, showing only a few examples of the new Galaxy AI features in action.
In the first video, Samsung shows a cupcake that someone bit into. Galaxy AI lets the user circle that section to restore it. We don't see the text prompt, only the result, which is Galaxy AI coming up with the missing part of the image. Samsung also says Galaxy AI will let users merge multiple photos into a single image, which could be another way to fix unsatisfactory photos.
The second clip features a cow on a field on a foggy day, with a user adding a spaceship directly above the animal by simply drawing on the image. Finally, the third clip shows a user turning a photo of a puppy into cartoon stickers. These advanced editing features need nothing more than a spoken prompt and a few minutes of Galaxy AI processing, according to the company.
What about AI slop?
Some fans may not appreciate all the new Galaxy AI camera features coming to the Galaxy S26 series. Earlier this week, Samsung released a video made with AI to tease the new low-light video recording mode coming to the Galaxy S26 phones. Many criticized Samsung for the use of AI slop in its ad, instead of showcasing raw footage from the camera.
Samsung's new camera experience announcement suggests Galaxy AI will be heavily involved. Samsung says the evolution of the Galaxy camera is "an end-to-end experience with the brightest Galaxy camera system ever as the foundation." The controversial AI promo video focused on the new Galaxy camera being able to capture brighter videos at night than previous devices.
Samsung also notes that "anyone can create cinematic videos, track stars across the night sky, or capture richly detailed photos — even in low light" with the new Galaxy camera. The implication is, again, that Galaxy AI processing may be involved in capturing low-light content. That said, Samsung's teaser lacks any photo or video samples from the actual Galaxy S26 phones. The videos Samsung shared include images that were already captured, with Galaxy AI handling the edits. We may not see any camera samples until next Wednesday, when Samsung unveils the handsets.