5 Everyday Items That Could Be Hiding Cameras And Mics

The first "Mission: Impossible" movie felt like a near-future world in terms of espionage tech. But with how fast the medium advances, that original film feels pretty quaint in terms of what we can now do with nothing more than access to Amazon. There exists an entire industry of spy tools and gadgets that can be used for all manner of nefarious purposes. And because of this, there is a counter industry emerging to help consumers protect themselves from all manner of spying.

There are content creators and articles explaining ways to stay safe and the tools you can use to protect yourself, especially when traveling. Even something as simple as your smartphone can spy on your activities, and that's not even touching on all the smart tech and accessories that are snooping on you as you read this.

With cameras and microphones getting smaller, you might be surprised with how easy it is for household devices to be turned against you. From everyday gadgets to devices that you never even think about, there are a lot of items that could easily be spying on you right now. Maybe the most concerning thing is that each gadget item featured here can be picked up on Amazon.