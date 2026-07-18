As one of the best major smart TV brands, Sony has built up a hell of a reputation over the years. This is no accident. There's no shortage of online threads where users share stories of Sony Bravia TVs that have hit the two-decade mark without any issues or repairs. The company is so beloved in the community that no one reacted well to the news that Sony will produce new TVs in a joint venture with TCL – truly an end-of-an-era vibe.

However, the elephant in the room is that judging the manufacturer with tunnel vision on Sony Bravia models from the early 2000s doesn't really say much about the overall lifespan of all TVs. Are the more modern products living up to the Sony banner? How long do owners say Sony TVs last?

When it comes to older models, don't think that two decades is rare for them by any means. In fact, one Reddit thread has plenty of reports of various models going strong after 10 years and more. This isn't limited to Sony Bravias from the late 2000s, as certain comments confirm that the 2010s were also a solid decade for the brand. Yet, the common thread is that these aren't smart TVs. Once you fast-forward to modern models, the expected lifespan falls within a similar time frame to that of other manufacturers. Make no mistake, many TVs end up reaching at least five to six years, according to online users, but it's a far cry from the tank-like reputation Sony built years ago.