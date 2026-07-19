Why Are Nothing's New 'B' Series Phones So Much Cheaper?

In early July 2026, Nothing announced its latest phone on the market, the Nothing Phone 4(b), ushering in the company's b-series of smartphones. Like its forebears, the Nothing Phone 4(b) maintains that distinctive look that the company's phones have come to be known and loved for. Here, you still get a Glyph bar on the right side of the wide edge-to-edge camera bar that's a bit more refined. But what's exciting about the Nothing Phone 4(b) isn't that Glyph bar that was inspired by the Phone 4(a)'s or its bold look — it's the price.

The Nothing Phone 4(b) starts at £299 in the U.K. (roughly $399), making it cheaper than its predecessor, the 4(a), which launched at a starting price of £349 (around $466) when it came out in March 2026. And that's despite the current memory crisis caused by AI data centers that have seen the price of different electronic gadgets rise. Not to mention Nothing's CEO and co-founder, Carl Pei, who has been vocal on X about how the price of phones is going up and will continue for the foreseeable future.

So what gives? Well, there are quite a number of downgrades that the Phone 4(b) has when put head to head with the 4(a), and that's why it's cheaper. For instance, one of the main compromises Nothing made on the Phone 4(b) is on the build, with the device using a plastic back instead of a glass one.