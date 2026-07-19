Is The MacBook Air M1 Still Worth Buying In 2026?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The MacBook Air M1 was a monumental laptop because it marked Apple's move away from Intel processors to its own system-on-chip (SoC), known as Apple Silicon. The M1 was the first Apple Silicon chip, introducing a unified memory in which the CPU and GPU share the same memory pool. It delivered significantly better performance and efficiency than the Intel chips that came before it, resulting in exceptional battery life. The MacBook Air M1 launched in November 2020, making it nearly six years old — long enough to give anyone pause before buying one in 2026.

If you're looking for an entry-level MacBook for light work, spending upwards of a thousand dollars for the MacBook Air M4 or M5 may be overkill. The MacBook Air M1 remains a compelling option in 2026. Finding a brand-new model is difficult, but you can find a refurbished unit from third-party resellers at a cheaper price, often for less than $650.

The MacBook Air M1 still offers excellent performance, build quality, and battery life. It can also hold its own against modern midrange Windows laptops, especially if you can find a model with 16GB of unified memory. Apple has also confirmed that the MacBook Air M1 supports macOS 27 Golden Gate, which is expected to launch in September 2026. If you need a little more performance, however, consider getting the MacBook Air M2, also a worthwhile buy in 2026.