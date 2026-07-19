5 New Snapdragon X2 Laptops To Keep On Your Radar In 2026
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Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X2 series chips, comprising the X2 Elite and X2 Elite Extreme, at the Snapdragon Summit held in September last year. In addition to the two chips, there's also the Snapdragon X2 Plus, which was revealed later by the company. During the launch, the silicon manufacturer claimed the X2 series delivers significant improvements in performance and efficiency over the first-gen Snapdragon X series, offering a high core count of up to 18 cores.
The core count isn't the only new thing about these processors, though. They also deliver faster performance per core, higher memory bandwidth, and are paired with a more powerful GPU and NPU. Qualcomm has also tweaked some architectural details of the platform, and according to benchmarks by HotHardware, the Snapdragon X2 Elite improves on its predecessor in nearly every way, offering a performance boost of almost 2x in some tests while running more efficiently.
That boost in performance and efficiency makes Snapdragon X2 chips exciting, and as a result, you should definitely keep an eye out for laptops that will use them. As of this writing, a handful of major laptop brands have unveiled their new Snapdragon X2 laptops, and we've identified five models that should be on your radar if you plan to upgrade in 2026.
Asus ZenBook A16 (UX3607OA)
There's a lot that makes the Asus ZenBook A16 an exciting Windows 11 laptop to look forward to. Asus didn't just stick in any Snapdragon X2 chip — it specifically chose the high-end X2 Elite Extreme to power this laptop. There are three variants to pick from: the X2 Elite Extreme X2E96100 chip with 48 GB of memory and the X2 Elite Extreme X2E94100 with 24 GB or 48 GB of memory. However, you do get 18 CPU cores on all the chips. Aside from the chip, the display is another feature that makes the ZenBook A16 worth considering.
It features a 16-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED panel that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,100 peak HDR brightness, and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. There are two variants of the display: one supporting touch input and the other without touchscreen capabilities. The A16 comes with a rich selection of ports by modern standards, with two USB 4.0 USB-C ports, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, an SD card reader, and a full HDMI port.
Other features include Wi-Fi 7 support for fast wireless connectivity, a 130W AC adapter for quick charging, and the beefiest configuration weighs only 2.87 pounds, making it easy to carry around. As of this writing, a 48 GB RAM + 1 TB storage variant of the Asus ZenBook A16 is selling for $1,700 on Best Buy.
HP OmniBook Ultra 14
The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 follows the formula of the Asus ZenBook A16, combining the Snapdragon X2 chip with an OLED display. In addition to its exciting internal specs, the OmniBook Ultra 14 is well-designed with a premium look. You can pick between four processor and memory configurations when buying this laptop. The base model includes a 10-core Snapdragon X2 Plus chip with 16 GB of memory, but you can upgrade to a 12-core X2 Elite with 32 GB of memory, an 18-core X2 Elite with 32 GB of memory, or an 18-core X2 Elite with 64 GB of memory.
Of course, the higher you go on the configuration ladder, the more you'll pay. This model ships with a 14-inch 2K (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) OLED touchscreen panel by default, with up to 300 nits of brightness and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. If you need a better screen, you can upgrade to a 14-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,100-nit HDR brightness, which also has touchscreen support.
The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 ships with 512 GB of storage as standard, but you can upgrade to a 1 TB or 2 TB SSD. The base model of the laptop with a 10-core Snapdragon X2 Plus chip, 16 GB of memory, and 512 GB of storage has an MSRP of $1,900, but is available for $1,300 at the time of writing on HP's official website.
Microsoft Surface Laptop
Another exciting Snapdragon X2 laptop that you should keep an eye on is the Microsoft Surface Laptop. The Microsoft Surface Laptop was announced in mid-June by the company, with the main upgrade being the processor. Available in 13.8-inch or 15-inch screen sizes, the new Microsoft Surface Laptop comes with impressive battery-life promises. Microsoft says the 13.8-inch and 15-inch models can deliver up to 20 and 19 hours of video playback time, respectively.
The screen of the 15-inch model has also become sharper and clearer thanks to a slight jump in the pixel density from 201 pixels per inch (PPI) in the previous model to 262 PPI. For the processor, you can choose between the 10-core Snapdragon X2 Plus or the 12-core X2 Elite paired with a minimum of 16 GB and a maximum of 64 GB of memory. Both the 13.8-inch and 15-inch models use an LCD panel with a pixel resolution of 2,304 x 1,536 pixels and 3,270 × 2,180 pixels, respectively. On both models, the LCD panel offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and supports touchscreen input.
The Surface Laptop comes with a variety of ports, including two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot (exclusive to the 15-inch variant). You can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 chips starting at $1,600 and $1,700 for the 13.8-inch and 15-inch models, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Book6 Edge
Samsung's Galaxy Book6 Edge is a lightweight laptop meant for those who want a work machine that's easy to carry. This laptop is thin, measuring 0.48 inches, but at 3.42 pounds, it's certainly not the lightest you can get. However, it's pretty light for a 16-inch laptop. The 16-inch screen uses an AMOLED panel with a 2,880 x 1,800-pixel resolution, and Samsung has added an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare. The company opted for the Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, which is paired with 16 GB of memory and 1 TB of SSD storage.
Unfortunately, you can't customize any of the Galaxy Book6 Edge's specs, including the color. This model promises a battery life of up to 22 hours on a full charge and ships with a 65 W adapter for faster recharging. The Galaxy Book6 Edge features six ports in total: two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, a USB-A port, and a headphone jack. For a Samsung laptop, the company promises a seamless experience across the Galaxy Book6 Edge and other Galaxy devices, with features such as Storage Share, which enables direct access to files across devices, and Nearby Devices, which makes connecting your devices easy.
That makes this laptop worth keeping an eye on if you have a Galaxy phone or tablet. The Galaxy Book6 Edge costs $2,100, and you can get it directly from Samsung.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x
You don't buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x for its powerful processor but for its value-for-money price because it nails the latter. However, that's not to say this laptop is a slouch, as it's powered by the Snapdragon X2 Plus chip paired with 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage. The IdeaPad Slim 5x starts at a more budget-friendly price of $970 — making it one of the cheapest Snapdragon X2 laptops we've seen on the market so far.
That price makes the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x a Snapdragon X2 laptop worth watching out for in 2026, amid the AI-driven memory shortage that has forced different manufacturers to raise the prices of their gadgets. The IdeaPad Slim 5x features a 15.3-inch IPS panel with 1,920 x 1,200 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness. That display supports touch input and has 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. For wireless connectivity, this laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.
For connecting to external devices, there are two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack. As mentioned previously, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x starts at $970. However, you can configure it with up to 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage if you feel the base configuration isn't enough for your needs.
How we selected these Snapdragon X2 laptops
Our main criterion was to find laptops that are powered by one of Qualcomm's second-gen Snapdragon X2 chips. It didn't matter whether it was the high-end X2 Elite Extreme, the mid-tier X2 Elite, or the base X2 Plus. Out of all the Snapdragon X2-powered laptops available from popular laptop manufacturers, we simply selected five models that we think are some of the standout options worth considering. We've included laptops based on factors like their budget-friendly price, their excellent display panels, ecosystem integration, and design.