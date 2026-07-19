5 New Snapdragon X2 Laptops To Keep On Your Radar In 2026

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Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X2 series chips, comprising the X2 Elite and X2 Elite Extreme, at the Snapdragon Summit held in September last year. In addition to the two chips, there's also the Snapdragon X2 Plus, which was revealed later by the company. During the launch, the silicon manufacturer claimed the X2 series delivers significant improvements in performance and efficiency over the first-gen Snapdragon X series, offering a high core count of up to 18 cores.

The core count isn't the only new thing about these processors, though. They also deliver faster performance per core, higher memory bandwidth, and are paired with a more powerful GPU and NPU. Qualcomm has also tweaked some architectural details of the platform, and according to benchmarks by HotHardware, the Snapdragon X2 Elite improves on its predecessor in nearly every way, offering a performance boost of almost 2x in some tests while running more efficiently.

That boost in performance and efficiency makes Snapdragon X2 chips exciting, and as a result, you should definitely keep an eye out for laptops that will use them. As of this writing, a handful of major laptop brands have unveiled their new Snapdragon X2 laptops, and we've identified five models that should be on your radar if you plan to upgrade in 2026.