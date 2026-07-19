How To Get The Best Color Accuracy Out Of Your TV

Color accuracy refers to a TV's ability to properly display the colors a creator chose for a given piece of content. There's an argument to be made that color accuracy is among the most important features of a TV, given the extent to which color can influence the emotional experience of watching a movie or show or playing a game. You may thus want to know what you can do to optimize the color accuracy of your set.

The specific steps you might ay take to ensure your TV delivers the most accurate and detailed color possible will depend on your make and model. However, there are certain general tips you can keep in mind to boost the color accuracy of your unit, regardless of the brand.

If you have the technical know-how to perform a full calibration, that's often the best way to maximize color accuracy. However, it can also be a time-consuming process that requires using a Blu-ray player and testing various settings to improve image quality. If you don't know how to perform a calibration yourself, there's also the option of hiring a professional to calibrate your unit, but this can be expensive. A simpler method involves merely choosing the right picture mode on your TV.