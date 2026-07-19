How To Check Your iOS Version On iPhone

The iOS version your iPhone is running on might seem like a trivial detail not worth keeping track of, but it's actually a must-know for all sorts of practical reasons. Some essential iPhone apps may not be compatible with certain releases of iOS, so you should check before trying to install something new. It's also important to know what software build you're using to see if the features you need are available for that version. Then, there's troubleshooting your phone. Certain fixes only work for specific software versions, so it's worth checking out before you reach out to customer support.

Thankfully, doing so is actually pretty straightforward. The easiest and quickest way to check the iOS version on your iPhone is to go to your Settings app. Then, open General and choose About. Your current iOS version should be listed at the top of the screen, under your iPhone name. You can tap on the iOS version to see what new changes the latest update introduced. You can also see what iOS version your phone's running from your PC or Mac, if the iPhone has been connected to it.