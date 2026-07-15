5 Best Sam Neill Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Sam Neill will forever be cemented in popular culture history as Dr. Alan Grant, a paleontologist in "Jurassic Park." The Steven Spielberg-directed dinosaur flick introduced new audiences to the New Zealand actor, and while it will be the movie that comes to mind for many when they think of his work, Neill's filmography is filled with gems.

His career began with the television film "The City of No" in 1971, and only grew from there. Before "Jurassic Park," Neill appeared in 40 episodes of the long-running Australian period series "The Sullivans," had roles in a variety of genres, and joined other book adaptations like "The Hunt for Red October." After his time on Isla Nublar, the actor continued to add interesting entries to his resume, like a miniseries about people investigating the Bermuda Triangle, superhero movies like "Thor: Ragnorok," and lent his voice to animated features like 2018's "Peter Rabbit."

If you're unsure of which films to watch first when remembering Sam Neill, look no further. These five projects show him at his best across several genres and periods in his career, from psychological thrillers to heartwarming historical comedies. Even if they aren't your usual fare, they should be watched at least once to enjoy Neill's performances.