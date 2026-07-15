5 Best Sam Neill Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once
Sam Neill will forever be cemented in popular culture history as Dr. Alan Grant, a paleontologist in "Jurassic Park." The Steven Spielberg-directed dinosaur flick introduced new audiences to the New Zealand actor, and while it will be the movie that comes to mind for many when they think of his work, Neill's filmography is filled with gems.
His career began with the television film "The City of No" in 1971, and only grew from there. Before "Jurassic Park," Neill appeared in 40 episodes of the long-running Australian period series "The Sullivans," had roles in a variety of genres, and joined other book adaptations like "The Hunt for Red October." After his time on Isla Nublar, the actor continued to add interesting entries to his resume, like a miniseries about people investigating the Bermuda Triangle, superhero movies like "Thor: Ragnorok," and lent his voice to animated features like 2018's "Peter Rabbit."
If you're unsure of which films to watch first when remembering Sam Neill, look no further. These five projects show him at his best across several genres and periods in his career, from psychological thrillers to heartwarming historical comedies. Even if they aren't your usual fare, they should be watched at least once to enjoy Neill's performances.
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
"Hunt for the Wilderpeople" follows Sam Neill as Hector Faulkner, foster father to Ricky (Julian Dennison). The boy has had a difficult time in the foster system, and after the death of Hector's wife Bella (Rima Te Wiata), he decides to fake his death and run into the New Zealand outback so he isn't placed with another family. However, Hector races after Ricky, and suddenly everyone is searching for them.
The film is hilarious, especially if you want to see Neill in a role that features more antics with his character and a child. While in "Jurassic Park," Dr. Grant and John Hammond's grandchildren are thrust together after things go wrong, and the paleontologist clearly isn't a children person, in "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," the two have a great dynamic. "There's brilliant chemistry between Dennison and Neil, the pair quite obviously bouncing off each other," Jack Shepherd wrote in a review for The Independent.
Critics and audiences alike loved the project, with it boasting 97% and 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. Reviews highlight Sam Neill's performance and the film's comedy as the strong points. Reddit user AudioCinematic wrote that "Sam Neill's facial expressions throughout the movie are perfect and the movie is funny" in a post on the r/movies subreddit.
Possession
Sam Neill is a spy working through a separation from his wife in "Possession." Mark's wife Anna (Isabelle Adjani) wants a divorce since she's having an affair. Mark doesn't handle this revelation well, begging her to reconsider. What ensues from there is a twisty journey featuring doppelgangers, private detectives, arson, and more.
Neill has been in a few horror flicks, but "Possession" is the one to watch. Many films claim to be a psychological horror, but this one truly is. Both the characters and audience go on a rollercoaster of emotions, and there's nothing predictable about the plot. If you think you know what Mark is going to do next, you are in for a complete surprise at every turn. RogerEbert.com's Peter Sobczynski says that "you will never ever forget" the movie, "no matter how much some of you may wish that you could."
"Possession" has an 87% from critics and a 76% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The performances by Neill and Adjani are highlights that elevate the avant-garde story. "The whole cast is astonishing, exorcising painful feelings with an intensity that rivals that of the filmmaking," Ben Sachs wrote for the Chicago Reader.
The Dish
The Apollo 11 moon landing is an important historical milestone, and television stations broadcast live coverage to a global audience at the time. A trio of Australian men and a NASA liaison work with a satellite in a small Australian town to ensure the signal and feed aren't interrupted in "The Dish." They encounter equipment difficulties and strong winds that threaten the satellite's stability, but the satellite and team prevail. Sam Neill is Cliff, the oldest of the Australian trio and the boss.
The movie isn't entirely historical; it takes more of a comedic approach and invents new characters, but the issues the satellite faced were real. It's an interesting look at how widespread the efforts surrounding the moon landing were and the amount of technology needed to broadcast live footage on television stations around the world, telling a story many may not think about.
"The Dish" has 96% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 81% from audiences. Roger Ebert gave the movie a positive review, writing that the film "has affection for every one of its characters" and "is very funny." Other critics agree, with the BBC's George Perry calling it "beguilingly funny."
Dead Calm
What happens when a married couple takes a trip on their yacht as a way to distract themselves from their son's sudden death? That's what "Dead Calm" is all about. Sam Neill is John, an Australian naval captain and husband to Nicole Kidman's Rae. However, after they take on board someone with possible ulterior motives, the couple is separated at sea, and John tries to get back to Rae.
Neill and Kidman are both in top form here. Thrillers on the sea are usually a great watch, whether it's because of the wildlife circling or the tension building as someone floats in the endless water, but "Dead Calm" takes that to a new level. The POV alternates between John on a sinking ship and Rae trying to escape her captor. While Kidman receives much of the praise in reviews, Neill is also wonderful as he tries to stay alive. For those who only know him from "Jurassic Park," this is an entirely different survival story.
Despite strong reviews from critics, with a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Dead Calm" is a bit underrated on both stars' filmographies. Roger Ebert compliments the movie's tension, writing that it's successful "because the story is so simple and the performances are so straightforward."
Evil Angels
"Evil Angels," also known as "A Cry in the Dark" globally, is an Australian film about a baby going missing from a campground. Sam Neill is Michael Chamberlain, the child's father, opposite Meryl Streep as the mother, Lindy. While the Chamberlains maintain that a dingo stole their infant from their tent, public opinion weighs in.
Adapted from a book that is based on a true story, "Evil Angels" shows the scrutiny the couple received, with many believing they were trying to cover up their own involvement in their child's disappearance, and the court case that followed. Without spoiling too much, Neill's Michael is a pastor questioning his faith, and he plays the role well. Streep received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, but Neill's performance is just as strong.
Despite underperforming at the box office, critics gave the movie overwhelmingly positive reviews, with a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it a 74%. The leading pair receive much of the praise directed toward the project, though reviews also highlight director Fred Schepisi's work. "Streep and Neill are the film's perfectly matched thoroughbreds," Sheila Benson wrote in a review for the Los Angeles Times.