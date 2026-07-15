Your Google Maps App On Android Auto Is About To Look Different — Here's Why

Google has been working to add new features to Google Maps over the past few years, including some much-needed functionality that works in a similar way to features found in the company's other navigation app, Waze. Being able to warn other drivers of potential road hazards has helped Maps become even more useful to travelers, and it looks like Google's big visual upgrade for the popular navigation app is starting to roll out, too. Immersive Navigation — which is designed to make Google Maps appear as a more 3D-like experience — began rolling out to Android Auto users in July 2026 (via Android Authority).

The rollout appears to be tied to the release of Android Auto version 17.3, though reports suggest the rollout itself might be server-side, as beta users running newer versions of Android Auto don't have it yet. This means you'll need to wait for Google to trigger it on your devices. Once it arrives, you'll be able to see a more 3D-like UI, including 3D buildings and even popup trees that appear on the map as you drive. A big part of the change here is tied to how Maps provides directions, which Google says should be more natural now — even with the spoken directions. Immersive Navigation will use images captured from Google's expansive Street View imagery to provide more specific directions, which should hopefully help with confusing directions and tight turns.