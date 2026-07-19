GameStop Vs. Best Buy: Which Store Offers More Trade-In Value For Your Console?

It's a joke as old as GameStop itself: trade in dozens of brand-new, triple-A games and walk away with $1.50 in cold hard cash, or $2.50 if you opt for store credit. While resale value is a good argument for buying physical media over digital, you're often getting pennies on the dollar. But do you get more value for consoles than games? Or are you better off opting to resell your old hardware at the bright yellow competition, Best Buy (or is reselling consoles at Best Buy just another common mistake)?

The quick answer is that which retailer offers better value depends on the console (generally speaking, if you're selling a Sony or Microsoft console, GameStop is likely to offer better value), but you can get reasonably good trade-in value for your game console at either retailer, with a couple of important caveats. For one, Best Buy only provides store credit equivalent for trade-ins; they will not offer cash for your used hardware. While GameStop does offer cash value for trade-ins, it's significantly less than the store credit equivalent. The cash value is often two thirds or less when compared to the store credit offer for used game consoles.

Secondly, bear in mind that consoles traded in without a working controller are worth significantly less than those that include one. The difference is absolutely massive, and can actually be more than the price of a brand-new controller, meaning you'd be better off buying a controller and including it with your trade-in rather than trading one in sans controller.