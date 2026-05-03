13 Best Buy Gadgets Under $100 Users Say Are Worth Buying

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Best Buy is one of the major electronics retailers in the U.S., offering many products in stores and online via its website. It owns more than 1,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada and sells technology to automate and simplify everyday tasks, making customers' lives more comfortable, while also operating the largest e-waste recycling program in the country.

We dug through the platform to find some of the top-rated Best Buy gadgets under $100 that customers say are worth buying, based on their ratings and reviews. All the products mentioned here have a score of at least 4.5 out of five on Best Buy's customer feedback, based on at least 1,000 user reviews.

Moreover, we ensured that all products here are available through the official stores of the respective companies, such as JBL, Logitech, and others, to reduce the risk of receiving faulty products when ordering online.