13 Best Buy Gadgets Under $100 Users Say Are Worth Buying
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Best Buy is one of the major electronics retailers in the U.S., offering many products in stores and online via its website. It owns more than 1,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada and sells technology to automate and simplify everyday tasks, making customers' lives more comfortable, while also operating the largest e-waste recycling program in the country.
We dug through the platform to find some of the top-rated Best Buy gadgets under $100 that customers say are worth buying, based on their ratings and reviews. All the products mentioned here have a score of at least 4.5 out of five on Best Buy's customer feedback, based on at least 1,000 user reviews.
Moreover, we ensured that all products here are available through the official stores of the respective companies, such as JBL, Logitech, and others, to reduce the risk of receiving faulty products when ordering online.
JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
One of the top-rated gadgets on Best Buy, the JBL Flip 5 holds an impressive 4.8 stars based on over 6,500 reviews. It offers 12 hours of performance on a full charge and has a dynamic frequency response range from 65 hertz to 20 kilohertz to reproduce vocals, treble, and bass in their original form. The speaker is built with an IPX7 waterproof rating so you can carry this Bluetooth speaker along on outdoor trips and beaches without worries of water damage, while the rugged design makes it adventure-friendly.
The Flip 5 offers a PartyBoost option, allowing you to pair two Flip 5 speakers for stereo sound. It can pair to any Bluetooth device to stream your favorite audio and can work at a maximum distance of 33 feet between the speaker and the connected device. You can get it for $79.95 on Best Buy.
Ring Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell
Installing the Ring Smart Video Doorbell on your main door lets you see who's ringing the doorbell on your smartphone, while the motion-detection feature automatically detects anyone within its range. Users can also set custom zones that are most prone to intruder entry to monitor any movements in specific areas. The camera has a 1,080-pixel HD resolution for clarity and also allows you to monitor the doorstep with night-vision technology.
It can withstand temperatures between -5 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit, so it should hold up to all but the most brutal conditions, no matter where you live, without any worries. Additionally, it has a built-in mic and a speaker to allow two-way communication through the app, especially useful for parcel deliveries. Spending $49.99 at Best Buy will get you this smart video doorbell, along with a Ring Chime that serves as an indoor speaker for it. It holds 4.6 stars following over 2,000 reviews on the platform.
Ring Indoor Security Camera (2nd Generation)
The Ring Indoor Security Camera, rated 4.8 stars from more than 1,550 reviewers, offers a 143-degree field of view and a 1,080-pixel resolution, making it a great pick for indoor use. You can track movements in the Ring app on your phone, and there's also colored night vision to give you a clear view even in the dark. In addition, the camera enables two-way communication thanks to a built-in mic and speaker, so you can speak directly with the person standing near the camera through the app.
With the app, you can trigger loud sirens through the app to scare off intruders. You can set privacy zones by preventing your camera from capturing footage in specific areas, while there's also a privacy cover for added privacy. It works with Alexa, so you can pull the recording on any Alexa-enabled screen with simple voice commands, such as the Amazon Echo Show.
Up for Best Buy at $29.99, you will get multiple benefits with this indoor security camera, like monitoring your baby's activities in the baby room or keeping an eye on your pet, all without moving an inch from your place.
Apple AirTag (1st Generation)
The Apple AirTag is one of the most popular trackers out there. It allows you to keep track of your belongings in the Find My app on iOS devices. You can also ask Siri if your missing item (with an AirTag attached) is nearby, and the gadget will emit a loud sound to help you navigate toward it. Moreover, it supports Precision Finding on iPhone models 14 and up — you will be directed to the exact location of the AirTag via arrows on your phone's screen.
When the device moves out of the covered range, you can set the corresponding AirTag to Lost Mode; consequently, you will be notified whenever it is within range so you can find your essentials. In addition, it is IP67 water- and dust-resistant, making it useful for a range of outdoor applications; for example, you can use it to protect your items on the beach without worrying about damage.
There are many clever ways to use an AirTag, such as finding lost remotes and car keys. A single AirTag is up for grabs on Best Buy at a current discounted price of $22.99, down from $29, and has a staggering number of reviews — over 22,700 — with an average rating of 4.8 stars.
Philips Sonicare Power Toothbrush
According to the manufacturer, the Philips Sonicare Power Toothbrush removes plaque from teeth 700% more efficiently than manual toothbrushes. It is built with Advanced Sonic Technology that uses high-frequency vibrations to push fluid between the teeth and the gumline for effective cleaning, while also reaching difficult spots, such as the corners of the mouth.
A single charge can generate up to 14 days of regular brushing performance, plus there's a smart timer that encourages you to brush for a complete two minutes, giving each section of the mouth about 30 seconds. Furthermore, a pressure sensor is activated if you exert too much pressure while brushing; the handle will begin to pulse lightly to signal you to reduce pressure to achieve maximum efficacy in cleaning your teeth and gums without harming them.
Overall, the brush has a slim design with soft bristles that gently clean your gums. This powerful toothbrush received a 4.6 rating from 1,331 reviewers and is currently available for $43.99.
Nest Hub 2nd Gen
The Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) is a smart home hub that allows you to control all your smart appliances with a tap, such as turning the temperature up or down in your house by pairing it with a smart thermostat. It has three microphones to follow and execute tasks based on your voice commands, though you can turn them off when you want privacy.
Furthermore, it is compatible with a range of popular streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, YouTube, and more, so you can watch your favorite shows or play your favorite tracks anytime and anywhere. The Nest Hub is also useful for sleep tracking, as it can keep a note of the time you went to bed, wake-up time, and how long you slept — given that the device is placed on the bedside table near you.
At $99.99, this smart home find from Best Buy is rated 4.6 stars from 2,535 reviewers who appreciated its ability to understand voice commands and execute tasks quickly.
Worx 3-Speed Compact Screwdriver
Having an electric screwdriver eases repetitive screwing tasks since they eliminate the manual efforts attached to fastening or loosening screws and nuts. The Worx Compact Screwdriver can be set to one of the three speed settings, with the maximum being 400 RPM at no-load, along with a hard torque of 44 inch-pounds and a soft torque of 22 inch-pounds. There are two lights featured on the head to illuminate dark spaces, while the compact design lets you reach narrow spaces. The soft comfort grip reduces hand fatigue during prolonged use.
Additionally, you can juice around 45 minutes of no-load performance on a single charge, and to indicate low power, there's a dedicated light that comes on when it needs a recharge. The Worx screwdriver sells for $49.99 and has earned a 4.8-star rating based on more than 1,400 reviews. At this price, you also get 12 accessory bits — three slotted, three Philips, two torx, two square recess insert bits, one power bit, and a magnetic bit holder, which you can store in the included box.
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Hand Vacuum
The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Hand Vacuum has over 1,300 reviews, averaging 4.6 stars on Best Buy's product page. Integrated with a powerful motorized brush, it can effectively remove hair strands and dust particles from your furniture, carpets, and other surfaces, giving you a clean environment. You can also use it for cleaning your car's interior every once in a while. Moreover, there's a removable nozzle that can help remove dust from narrow, hard-to-reach spots, such as under the dashboard, behind cupboards, and more.
It has an ergonomic handle for easy handling, and the cordless design makes it portable for cleaning any corner of the house. There's a 0.7-liter bin that collects all the dust and dirt. One charge can give you about 17 minutes of runtime, and the package, priced at $89.99, also includes an upholstery tool, a motorized brush tool, and a crevice tool. Customers call it a game-changer when it comes to efficiently ridding their house of pet hair from upholstery, which tends to be pretty difficult with standard methods. Therefore, this gadget can solve everyday problems associated with keeping your house or car neat.
Bella Pro Coffee Maker
With the Bella Pro Coffee Maker, you can select the strength of your brew exactly to your liking with the dedicated selector. You can also choose to brew now or up to 24 hours later, so you can set your early morning routine to begin with a fresh cup. The LED screen displays the current settings for clarity and ease of use. The sprout design makes pouring easy and mess-free, while it includes a pause-and-serve feature that lets you add coffee to your cup while the liquid is still brewing.
It has a visible water level indicator to help you add just the right amount of water to the pot. The freshness timer tells you how long has passed since the coffee finished brewing, and the machine automatically shuts off after two hours to save electricity and power.
Buyers of this machine have praised the quality and taste of the coffee it makes, as well as how well it blends into the kitchen space. Consequently, it has received a 4.5-star rating, based on over 1,760 reviews, and can be purchased for a reasonable price of just $29.99. You get a permanent filter, measuring scoop, carafe, and a filter holder, so you don't have to make any additional purchases.
Razer Basilisk V3 Optical Gaming Mouse
The Razer Basilisk V3 Optical Gaming Mouse is made with a maximum sensitivity of 26,000 dots per inch (DPI), offering high speed for competitive gaming. Although the minimum sensitivity is just 100 DPI, you can adjust it according to the amount of control and precision you want for the task. There are 11 programmable buttons on this mouse, making it more effective for gaming and high-end tasks, as you can execute complex moves via the mouse rather than keyboard shortcuts.
Moreover, the mouse has RGB lighting, and you can create custom color profiles with your favorite effects to match the mood of the current game, like red for action or blue/green for story-based adventures. It has an ergonomic design with a thumb rest for aiding extended gaming sessions, along with a scroll wheel that free-spins until you stop it. But you can also set it to tactile mode for times when you want more control over on-screen movements.
This right-handed mouse is currently up on Best Buy for $49.99 and has received a wonderful 4.8 rating from over 2,300 reviews, making it the Overall Pick in the USB and USB-C Wired Mice category on the site.
Soundcore by Anker Q20i Headphones
The Soundcore Q20i Headphones by Anker ($44.99) have a 4.7-star rating on Best Buy, based on 1,103 reviews, with reviewers satisfied with the sound quality and stable fit. It has hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), which can block up to 90% of outside noise. Integrated with 40-millimeter dynamic drivers and deep bass, the headphones can very well reproduce the beats and sounds of your favorite music.
The Soundore Q20i can deliver around 60 hours of playtime in normal listening mode, though that decreases to 40 hours in ANC mode, but its long runtime make it a great travel gadget. You can connect it to two devices simultaneously, and it will play audio from the respective device as per the situation, like answering calls on your phone while the gadget is also connected to the laptop.
To adjust the EQ levels, download the Soundcore app and select from 22 different presets or create your own custom sound profile. Interestingly, you can play white noise through your headphones via the app when you just want to block out the world.
Logitech C920s Pro Webcam
Installing the Logitech C920s Pro Webcam lets you stream or record videos in full HD at 1,080 pixels/30 frames per second (FPS) or 720 pixels/30 FPS. It offers a 78-degree field of view to capture a wider area and also has a built-in auto light correction feature to enhance the quality and lighting of the captured footage. There are two microphones that pick up your voice from every angle, delivering crisp audio to users on the opposite end of the call.
You can also modify the video settings in the Logi Options+ app, available on Windows and macOS. Consequently, adjust the brightness, colors, and more to suit your needs and space. There's also a privacy shutter you can put in front of the lens to prevent unnecessary intrusion into your privacy. It mounts onto the upper part of the monitor and stays well-intact during video calls.
Hence, the gadget is useful for remote workers who often have to participate in online meetings and interviews, where a high-quality webcam is an absolute must. Get it on Best Buy, where it has 4.7 stars from 6,700 reviews, for $69.99.
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
The top-rated gadget in the Charging Blocks category on Best Buy, the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter has a 4.8-star rating from more than 24,000 reviews on the product page, with nearly 22,000 5.0-star ratings. The 20-watt charger can work with a wide range of USB-C devices, including several iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. It can charge an iPhone 8 or later from 0% to 50% in about 35 minutes. However, you would have to purchase the charging cable separately.
Other than these, the charging block has a compact design, so it does not block other outlets on the electrical socket. Customers of the Apple Power Adapter praise its efficiency for quick charging and say it is easy to carry around thanks to its lightweight build. It is up for grabs for $14.99, which seems pretty fair considering its utility.
Methodology
While Best Buy is home to a ton of gadgets in different niches, we picked ones useful in everyday lives, such as charging bricks, a hand vacuum, or a power toothbrush. We maintained this list of gadgets at certain criteria, for instance, all of them having a minimum rating of 4.5 from at least a thousand customers who have bought and used the product.
For affordability, we included gadgets priced under $100 so you can conveniently purchase them without spending hefty sums, especially if you are looking for cool gadgets on a budget. We reviewed customer comments on Best Buy to verify whether the gadget fulfilled the purpose as claimed by the manufacturers.