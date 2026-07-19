Waze Vs. Google Maps: Which App Is Best For Older Drivers?

Google Maps and Waze are two of the most popular navigation apps available on Android and iPhone, and while Google owns both of them, the apps offer significantly different experiences. Google Maps is the more complete navigation app of the two, featuring a richer design that offers more details about the geography and road layout than Waze. Google Maps also includes more discovery tools that allow users to find places of interest and key information about them with ease while supporting public transit and walking directions. Finally, Google Maps includes user-generated content such as reviews and photos, and supports natural language voice chats with Gemini AI during navigation. Waze, on the other hand, is a navigation app that focuses on a specific goal: fast navigation from point A to point B. The app uses a large community to offer users information about the drive ahead in real time, including incident reports that may slow down traffic. Waze can quickly recalculate the route to bypass traffic. With all that in mind, older drivers may be better served by Google Maps' predictable, familiar interface and reliable main-road routing than Waze.

Most people shouldn't have to choose between one app or the other. You should install both Google Maps and Waze on your smartphone and use the app that fits best. You may want to switch to Waze only for those road trips where you want to avoid getting stuck in traffic for too long, while Google Maps can work for everything else, including city exploration in new destinations and getting around a new region with various means of transport.