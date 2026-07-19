You Can Soon Use A Lightsaber To Zap Bugs - Here's How

The key component is the Bug Saber head, the topmost piece that integrates the 4,000-volt grid. Stationed in the middle of the bright LED ring, the grid helps it function as an electrified paddle of sorts. Insects are naturally drawn to the light, much like a traditional bug zapper, only to be vaporized when they fly into it. All the while, the saber is designed to give you, the wielder, full sight and sound satisfaction. It will react as you'd expect a lightsaber to, playing sound effects that match the whoosh of a neon "Star Wars" blade.

You can use it in a handheld configuration, as intended, but you can also mount it to a stand and leave it wherever you have a bug problem. That could be in your backyard, at a campsite, on your patio, even indoors. Brightbeam Solutions has a demo video of an early model in use, if you want to see it in action. Bug Saber's creator, Barraclough, even drops an insect on the grid for a shocking first look at where all those zapped bug parts go. Hint: it's nowhere, as there's no cleanup afterward, apparently.

At the risk of repeating, sure, this could never come close to an actual saber. Fans know Star Wars lightsabers are more than just weapons, and there's a ton of lore behind their (fictional) existence and design that's deeply fascinating. But we can let Barraclough have this one; it is still pretty darn neat after all. Surprisingly, there's a ton of other Star Wars technology that actually exists today, too.