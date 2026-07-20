How Long Do Owners Say Vizio TVs Last?

According to Consumer Reports, even the best Vizio TVs are unimpressive. But can you really ask all that much from a brand that gives you a 40-inch screen for under $150? Yes, Vizio models are super cheap (a strategic partnership with manufacturers is part of the reason why), though some still argue they're perfectly decent for the money. Still, does the same description apply to their durability?

Putting it bluntly, survivability seems era-dependent. Older models (2020 and pre-2020) have lasted over five years, according to multiple owners. For instance, one Redditor reported that their budget D24f-1 model also reached a similar age, despite software quirks. Some of these older units managed to stay strong for over a decade. A proud Vizio owner said they had three models with diverse age ranges: from five to 14 years old.

Unfortunately, some owners indicate that the good old days of Vizio durability may be gone. A Reddit user going by the name of Waggmans specifically said that more recent models have a lifespan ranging from two to three years. Others agreed, with one comment saying that their Vizio died before the two-year mark. Elsewhere, the sentiment is pretty much identical, with one consumer revealing that their 2011 Vizio still works, but the recent ones don't even last for three years.