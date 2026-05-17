Even This Cheap TV Brand's Best Models Can't Impress Consumer Reports

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Marketing from TV brands like Samsung and LG may lead one to believe you have to drop thousands on mini-LED and OLED technology to get a good picture, but there are just as many cheap TV brands out there that punch well above their weight class. Unfortunately, one of these companies doesn't shine as brightly as it once did, at least according to Consumer Reports. Five or six years ago, one of the most recognizable names in the budget TV space was Vizio. But back in 2024, Walmart purchased the LCD and OLED manufacturer, making it difficult to find Vizio TVs anywhere other than the ubiquitous big-box retailer. But more importantly, it seems like Vizio lost what made it lauded in the first place: great picture quality at a budget-friendly price.

Consumer Reports put 14 Vizio TVs through rigorous lab testing, and not one model fared better than "below average" for its overall score. We stepped away from the pros to try and gain some user feedback, and the official Vizio subreddit was pretty revealing. It seems that modern Vizio TVs aren't all that reliable, with numerous users reporting slow interfaces, app crashes, and other annoying glitches. Even Rtings, a trusted consumer tech review site, went on record to say most Vizio TVs are riddled with bugs, and that the smart TV's operating system "leaves much to be desired."