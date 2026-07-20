Online Shopping Vs. In Store - Where Should You Buy Your Next Smartphone?

Whether your current smartphone suddenly drops into the toilet or simply gets too old to keep running its necessary functions, sooner or later, it will need to be replaced. Because so many phones are bought and sold these days, it's generally pretty easy to get your hands on a new model. The only question is whether you should order a new device online or get one at your nearest electronics retailer. The answer largely depends on how much of a rush you're in and whether you know exactly what kind of phone you're looking for. Price isn't a factor because it's usually the same manufacturer's suggested retail price in physical and online stores — and worst case, you can buy online and pick it up in-store if that's cheaper.

If you're in no particular hurry to replace your current device and know exactly what kind of new model you want, ordering online is a leisurely option. However, because the industry is so massive now, it can be difficult to know offhand exactly what kind of phone you want or need. If you're looking for help making a choice as soon as possible, shopping for your next phone in person is the best alternative.