What 'OLED Flickering' Actually Is (And How To Fix It)

While there's no comprehensive fix available for VRR flicker, there are a number of steps you can take to help mitigate it. Some manufacturers, like Asus, have attempted to address the issue directly with anti-flicker technology built directly into hardware. However, if you don't own a panel that includes one of these solutions, a software fix may be your best bet.

One such solution is to implement an artificial frame rate cap to help cut down on massive, rapid variations. You can achieve this either in game (many games include a maximum frame-rate setting in their graphics or video settings menus), or externally with a utility like Nvidia's Control Panel. In Control Panel, under Manage 3D settings, you'll find an option called Max Frame Rate. Toggle it on and you'll enable a slider that will allow you to set a system-wide maximum frame rate. Experiment with values just below your monitor's maximum and gauge the effect on flicker.

The other solution is hardware based. While more costly, improving your hardware can ensure consistently high frame rates and effectively eliminate flicker. If you've got an older GPU, start there, though improving your CPU, RAM capacity, or moving your games onto faster, solid state storage can also have a dramatic effect on frame rate. It's also a good idea to ensure that the firmware in your OLED display itself is up to date, one of several good tips for taking care of an OLED display.