Is 3D Printing Cheaper Than Buying?
3D printing isn't merely a hobby. With a 3D printer, it's possible to make truly practical and useful items, like various types of spare parts. If you're just getting started with 3D printing, you might thus have a valid question: Are there any instances when 3D printing an item is actually more affordable than buying it?
You have to account for various factors when answering this question. Naturally, the cost of materials will influence how much it costs to 3D print something you could otherwise purchase at the store. You must also consider how much electricity a 3D printer uses when in operation. On top of that, as with any complex machine, operating a 3D printer will subject it to some degree of wear and tear. Frequent use can increase a 3D printer's maintenance requirements and, in the long run, may necessitate repairs or replacements. All that said, depending on the project, there are instances when 3D printing something instead of purchasing the item may save you money.
When 3D printing an item may be more affordable than buying it
In communities like Reddit's r/3Dprinting subreddit, users discuss the circumstances in which 3D printing something may be more cost-effective than buying it. If someone is looking to save money, users generally recommend focusing on small, light items that can be made with inexpensive filament. For instance, one user points out that 3D printing hooks on which to hang holiday decorations costs about $0.07 per hook in material costs, while store-bought hooks cost about $5 for a package of two.
But what about the cost of running the machine? Again, over time, excessive use of a 3D printer can wear down its components. That said, from an energy-use perspective, the average cost of running most consumer-grade 3D printers is between $0.05 and $0.15 per hour. That means just running to the store to buy small items like hooks might cost more in travel costs (like gas money) than it would cost to print such items at home.
Other users also point out that there may be instances when a part you need isn't readily available. If the options are to 3D print a replacement part or place a special order with a retailer that carries a hard-to-find item, 3D printing the part will often be less expensive.
Factors influencing the cost of 3D printing
The quality of materials used to create an item can also influence whether buying it is more or less costly than 3D printing it. Sometimes, it's technically possible to make a cheaper version of an item using your own 3D printer. However, if you were to purchase the item, you might be able to get something made from higher quality materials. Although its cost may be greater than what you would spend 3D printing an inferior version at home, its durability may make up for the higher price tag.
On the other hand, 3D printing gives you the option to customize a finished product. This flexibility might be the deciding factor in your decision to print something or buy it.
Of course, your skill and experience will also affect the value of your 3D printing projects. Thus, it's wise to familiarize yourself with common 3D printing mistakes beginners make, so that you can guard against them. In addition, if you're looking for ways to make the 3D printing process as affordable as possible, check out the best sites for free 3D printing files and plans. Leveraging these resources and refining your approach to 3D printing can help you turn this hobby into a way to save a few bucks.