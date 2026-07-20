Is 3D Printing Cheaper Than Buying?

3D printing isn't merely a hobby. With a 3D printer, it's possible to make truly practical and useful items, like various types of spare parts. If you're just getting started with 3D printing, you might thus have a valid question: Are there any instances when 3D printing an item is actually more affordable than buying it?

You have to account for various factors when answering this question. Naturally, the cost of materials will influence how much it costs to 3D print something you could otherwise purchase at the store. You must also consider how much electricity a 3D printer uses when in operation. On top of that, as with any complex machine, operating a 3D printer will subject it to some degree of wear and tear. Frequent use can increase a 3D printer's maintenance requirements and, in the long run, may necessitate repairs or replacements. All that said, depending on the project, there are instances when 3D printing something instead of purchasing the item may save you money.