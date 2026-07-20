Does Using Your Phone While It's Charging Have An Adverse Effect On Battery Life?

It's a long-standing rumor that has reached the level of urban myth: the idea that continuing to use your phone while it's plugged in and charging will have a deleterious effect on the long-term battery capacity. It's entered the pantheon of myths alongside the idea that charging your phone overnight is a bad habit. However, it is just that, a common battery charging myth that you're safe to put out of your mind; instead, to extend your phone's battery life, focus on the common mistakes that may be destroying its longevity.

It is true that using your phone while it's charging may slow the speed at which the battery tops off, because the charger is forced to split power between filling the battery and powering your phone while you're scrolling. However, the only reason the long-term battery health would be negatively affected is if your usage pattern combined with the charging cycle to generate an inordinate amount of heat, which can degrade a lithium-ion battery. But that's highly unlikely unless you're engaging in unusual behavior that's pushing your phone's internals beyond their normal operating limits.