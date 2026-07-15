You Can Now Buy Pixel Care+ For Older Google Pixel Phones - But There's A Catch
If you want insurance for your Pixel smartphone directly from Google, you often have to get it right at checkout when buying the phone. Typically, Google locks its Pixel Care+ enrollment window just 60 days after purchase, leaving anyone with buyer's remorse completely out of luck. However, the tech giant is currently bending its rigid rules, offering a rare open enrollment period that allows existing Pixel owners to buy the plan long after that original deadline has passed. It's a surprising move that can give you a much-needed second chance at peace of mind ... if you can deal with the caveats.
To qualify for this uncharacteristic second chance, you must be a U.S. customer, your phone must be in either the Pixel 9 or Pixel 10 line, and it must be in what Google calls "good working condition." Depending on your specific model, you can expect to pay about $6 to $15 per month for this coverage.
Pixel Care+ is Google's new premium device insurance program, and it's a major upgrade over its old device protection program. It's essentially a comprehensive safety net that covers unlimited damage, including those heart-stopping accidental drops onto concrete and coffee spills. It also gives you $0 repairs for front screens, back glass, and degraded batteries that refuse to hold a charge. Beyond physical damage, Pixel Care+ also includes priority access to Google Pixel experts and guarantees you next-day replacement phone shipping for any post-warranty issues.
The Pixel 9 fine print, the catch, and who should buy it
When Google says "good condition," they aren't messing around. According to official support parameters, the device must be fully functional. That means no cracked or shattered glass on the front display or back panel. Beyond that, your phone must be free of mechanical failures, meaning physical buttons, sensors, and charging ports all need to work perfectly. Additionally, there cannot be any signs of damage from liquids, and the internal battery can't be swollen. In short, Google isn't offering this as a loophole to cheaply fix an already broken phone, and the company will employ verification and fraud prevention measures, so don't expect to sneak a heavily damaged device through this.
Here is the inevitable catch: Your phone must be within Google's Pixel 9 or 10 lines. This includes the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9a, 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10a (Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold and 10 Pro Fold are excluded, as is the Pixel 8 series and anything older). Additionally, the window to add on this insurance won't be open forever. If you qualify, you only have until August 2, 2026 to sign up. It might also be a good time to pick up some useful Pixel phone accessories.
So, who should actually buy this protection plan? It's a great buffer to have if you're naturally accident-prone and use your phone without a protective case (and it's a rare second chance to jump in and protect your smartphone). If you're not sure your new Google Pixel phone will actually last 7 years, adding some protection is a great way to help ensure that.