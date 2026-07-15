You Can Now Buy Pixel Care+ For Older Google Pixel Phones - But There's A Catch

If you want insurance for your Pixel smartphone directly from Google, you often have to get it right at checkout when buying the phone. Typically, Google locks its Pixel Care+ enrollment window just 60 days after purchase, leaving anyone with buyer's remorse completely out of luck. However, the tech giant is currently bending its rigid rules, offering a rare open enrollment period that allows existing Pixel owners to buy the plan long after that original deadline has passed. It's a surprising move that can give you a much-needed second chance at peace of mind ... if you can deal with the caveats.

To qualify for this uncharacteristic second chance, you must be a U.S. customer, your phone must be in either the Pixel 9 or Pixel 10 line, and it must be in what Google calls "good working condition." Depending on your specific model, you can expect to pay about $6 to $15 per month for this coverage.

Pixel Care+ is Google's new premium device insurance program, and it's a major upgrade over its old device protection program. It's essentially a comprehensive safety net that covers unlimited damage, including those heart-stopping accidental drops onto concrete and coffee spills. It also gives you $0 repairs for front screens, back glass, and degraded batteries that refuse to hold a charge. Beyond physical damage, Pixel Care+ also includes priority access to Google Pixel experts and guarantees you next-day replacement phone shipping for any post-warranty issues.