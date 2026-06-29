Will A New Google Pixel Phone Actually Last 7 Years?

Google is one of the leaders when it comes to smartphone support, offering seven years for its latest phones, dating back to the Pixel 8 series. This is great news for those who buy the already competitively priced phones, giving you confidence that you can use it for many years and still get all the latest software updates and security patches.

It also means you can confidently hand it over to a friend or family member when you upgrade, even sell it online, and it holds more value. Essentially, chances are that the phone will outlive your desire for it. But is this really the case?

While Google does support its newest phones for seven years, there are things to take into consideration. First, they don't always get all the updates in the latest Pixel Drops, especially if a feature requires more power than the phone can support. You may find that a phone skips a few updates even within the seven-year period. Plus, a phone's battery degrades over time. As Google Pixel's become more powerful and thus more taxing on the battery, it's likely the battery will die and at least need replacing long before those seven years end.