5 Useful Accessories That Work Best With Google Pixel Phones
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Google's Pixel lineup is widely regarded as featuring some of the best Android phones on the market. It comes with a promise of a long software support period, quick Android updates, deeper AI integration, and impressive imaging capabilities. Some of the Pixel phone models also include MagSafe-compatible Pixelsnap magnetic charging technology, the equivalent of which is missing from the majority of the Android ecosystem. These features and many other benefits are often why some people choose a Google Pixel over other Android phones.
While a bare-bones Pixel phone typically delivers a good experience, you can greatly enhance your overall Pixel ownership with the right set of accessories. There is certainly no dearth of common Android accessories that work seamlessly with a Pixel phone, but there are select accessories, many of which are first-party, that deliver much better performance with a Pixel phone or work seamlessly with it, compared to other options on store shelves.
Pixel Flex Dual Port 67 W USB-C Fast Charger
The Pixel Flex Dual Port charger is a first-party charging accessory from Google that works best with Pixel smartphones because of the built-in technology that enables it to identify Pixel phones and prioritize them. It has a sleek design that goes well with the rest of the Pixel ecosystem, and it features two USB-C ports to charge up to two devices simultaneously. You also get foldable pins for easier storage and better portability.
In other highlights, the charger can deliver up to 67 watts of total power, and it supports USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.2 along with programmable power supply (PPS) fast-charging technology on both of its ports. This means you can use it to charge any other USB PD and PPS device without issues, including Chromebooks, for which it is "Works with Chromebook" certified.
Sadly, it's a bit expensive at its $60 list price. Despite this, it has garnered an excellent rating of 4.6 out of 5 from Amazon shoppers, who appreciate its fast charging speeds. However, an Android Authority review noted that its Pixel priority feature can sometimes stop charging the other connected device completely to top up your Pixel quickly, which is something to keep in mind.
Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Station
The Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Station is not a first-party accessory, but it's designed to work best with Pixel ecosystem devices, and at least one charger on this station will only ever work with Google products. Primarily made from ABS and polycarbonate, it has decent build quality and can charge your Pixel phone, Pixel smartwatch, and Pixel earbuds simultaneously. It looks a bit like a wireless charging station at first glance, but the Wasserstein offering is actually a completely wired charger. It has two USB-C outputs (one on the front and the other on the back) to top up your phone and the earbuds, and there's a set of pogo pins on the back to juice up your Pixel Watch 4.
The front phone charger can deliver up to 15 W, the earbuds charger is limited to 4.5 W, and the smartwatch charger goes up to 8.4 watts. Given its relatively limited phone-charging speed and the form factor, it works best as a bedside accessory for overnight charging. One nice feature of the charger is its ability to adjust the height of the USB-C connector to account for extra height added by phone cases. The charging station costs $70, and it has received an average buyer rating of 4 out of 5 on Amazon.
Unfortunately, as mentioned, its smartwatch charger only works with the Pixel Watch 4. However, if you have an older Pixel smartwatch or one of Google's Fitbit wearables, Wasserstein offers an older version of its charging station that supports the Pixel Watch 2 and 3 as well as the Fitbit Ace LTE, Charge 6, Charge 5, Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, and Versa 3. Keep in mind, however, that this older charging station is a bit harder to find.
Pixelsnap Charger
The official Google Pixelsnap Charger is a good example of an accessory that works best with Pixel smartphones. It's a Qi2-compatible magnetic charger that snaps onto your Pixel 10 series phone (except for the Pixel 10a) and delivers fast wireless charging. There's a growing list of 25 W Qi2-certified wireless chargers from third-party brands, but the Pixelsnap charger is the most widely available option that offers the top charging speed for the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
It's a well-made charging puck with aluminum and polycarbonate construction, and it includes a built-in 3.3-foot cable to plug into a wall adapter. Unfortunately, no power brick is supplied in the box, so you will either need a 20 W power adapter for 15 W charging or a 35 W power adapter for faster 25 W charging. It's priced at $40 and has received decent reviews from Amazon shoppers, with many highlighting its good quality. However, some buyers complain about the relatively short length of the USB cable and a tendency to heat up while charging. A review by Android Authority noted that it didn't seem to offer significantly faster charging speeds than a 15 W Qi2 charger on the Pixel 10 Pro XL, despite the claimed 25 W charging. You can also buy the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand from Google, a combo that will cost you $70 at list price.
Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen)
Although the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) is officially discontinued, it's another accessory that delivers the best experience with Pixel phones. You can still get it in open-box or pre-owned conditions on sites like eBay, so it's a great option if you have an older Pixel and want fast wireless charging in a stand form factor. It can deliver up to 23 W to compatible devices, but the exact charging speed will vary depending on your model. For example, only the Pro models from the Pixel 6 to Pixel 8 series and the Pixel 9 Pro XL support 23 W charging. For non-Pixel smartphones, it offers up to 15 W charging thanks to support for Qi and extended power profile (EPP).
The Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) comes with a 30 W power adapter, but if you're buying an open-box or pre-owned unit, you should check with the seller to verify that. With the Pixel Stand app that you automatically get on your Pixel phone, you can control the fan speed and customize what you see on the phone while charging. Keep in mind that the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) isn't officially compatible with the Pixel 10 series or Pixel foldables, and it won't work with older A-series Pixels that lack wireless charging support. It carries an official price tag of $80.
The second-generation Pixel Stand has a built-in fan to help keep things cool while hitting those higher wattages, and that's the main difference between it and the first-generation model: The original version charged at slower speeds, meaning heat was less of a problem, so it lacked any fans. However, the first-generation Pixel Stand is easier to find new on Amazon and usually sells for about $20 if you're fine with the slower speeds.
How we selected these Pixel phone accessories
Pixel phones support a wide range of accessories like any other Android phone. However, to select accessories that work best with the Pixel phones, we focused on gadgets that either deliver better performance with Pixels or have a special mode for Google's phones. We looked through Google's first-party accessory selection as well as third-party accessories that are certified to work with Pixel devices. Our recommendations are compatible with most Pixel phones — however, in some cases, their performance can vary depending on which generation and variant you're using.