5 Useful Accessories That Work Best With Google Pixel Phones

The Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Station is not a first-party accessory, but it's designed to work best with Pixel ecosystem devices, and at least one charger on this station will only ever work with Google products. Primarily made from ABS and polycarbonate, it has decent build quality and can charge your Pixel phone, Pixel smartwatch, and Pixel earbuds simultaneously. It looks a bit like a wireless charging station at first glance, but the Wasserstein offering is actually a completely wired charger. It has two USB-C outputs (one on the front and the other on the back) to top up your phone and the earbuds, and there's a set of pogo pins on the back to juice up your Pixel Watch 4.

The front phone charger can deliver up to 15 W, the earbuds charger is limited to 4.5 W, and the smartwatch charger goes up to 8.4 watts. Given its relatively limited phone-charging speed and the form factor, it works best as a bedside accessory for overnight charging. One nice feature of the charger is its ability to adjust the height of the USB-C connector to account for extra height added by phone cases. The charging station costs $70, and it has received an average buyer rating of 4 out of 5 on Amazon.

Unfortunately, as mentioned, its smartwatch charger only works with the Pixel Watch 4. However, if you have an older Pixel smartwatch or one of Google's Fitbit wearables, Wasserstein offers an older version of its charging station that supports the Pixel Watch 2 and 3 as well as the Fitbit Ace LTE, Charge 6, Charge 5, Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, and Versa 3. Keep in mind, however, that this older charging station is a bit harder to find.