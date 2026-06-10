5 Useful Accessories Every Google Pixel Owner Needs
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Google's Pixel lineup of smartphones includes some of the best Android phones on the market. From the mid-range Pixel 10a to the cutting-edge Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the company's portfolio has a diverse selection of phones that have a lot to like. They can take excellent photos, thanks to the company's impressive computational photography chops, and have the latest AI features that the company has to offer. However, if your Pixel accessory portfolio is limited to the USB-C cable that came in the box, you are missing out on a lot. Like any good Android phone, you can significantly enhance your ownership experience of a Pixel phone with the right set of accessories.
While there is no shortage of accessories that are compatible with Pixel phones, it can be tricky to find the most useful and reliable options for your needs. Fortunately for you, we have done the heavy lifting and picked out the best and most helpful options. We selected these accessories after considering user feedback and expert reviews.
Belkin BoostCharge 3 Port 67W USB-C Wall Charger
While you can use pretty much any USB-C power brick with your Pixel smartphone, you need the right charger to get the best possible charging speeds. As Google's Pixel lineup leverages USB-PD with Programmable Power Supply (PPS) to offer faster charging, your charger needs to support both. Although USB-PD is pretty common, support for PPS is not so much. That said, there are several good options on the market, including the Belkin BoostCharge 3 Port USB-C Wall Charger. This multiport charger is an excellent choice, as many of us carry multiple mobile devices and accessories that often need to be charged, which is where the three USB-C ports on board this Belkin offering will come in handy.
The charger can also deliver up to 67W of power, which is not only more than enough to juice up a Pixel at top speed, but can also be sufficient for many USB-C laptops. Moreover, it's reasonably priced at $34, features foldable prongs, and comes with a two-year warranty to handle any manufacturing defects. Thanks to these features, the Belkin power brick has garnered a solid average rating of 4.6 out of 5, based on over 370 reviews on Amazon. Buyers appreciate the charger's relatively compact design, good build quality, and the ability to fast-charge multiple devices simultaneously. That said, some buyers saw their units fail after just months of use, suggesting some quality control concerns. Thankfully, there's a two-year warranty to cover this.
AAWireless Two
Android Auto is a pretty useful feature to have in your car, as it allows you to seamlessly access many of your phone's features and apps directly on the infotainment display. While wired Android Auto has become pretty common, wireless support isn't always a guarantee, particularly in more affordable car models or trims. This is where the AAWireless Two can help. It's a tiny dongle that connects to the Android Auto USB port in your car and seamlessly adds wireless Android Auto support. Basically, after installing the AAWireless Two, you'll no longer need to physically connect your Pixel to your car's USB port, unless, of course, you want to charge it.
The AAWireless Two is among the best wireless Android Auto adapters on Amazon, and it costs $60. It's easy to pair with Pixel phones and even allows you to seamlessly switch between different devices. It has received favorable reviews from not just Amazon shoppers and other buyers but also various experts. It's rated 4.2 out of 5, with over 3,000 reviews on Amazon. That said, a small number of buyers do complain about connection issues and lack of compatibility with their cars.
Syncwire Magnetic Phone Ring
The Syncwire Magnetic Phone Ring is another useful accessory that you can add to your Pixel collection. It attaches to the back of your phone magnetically and offers grip and stand functionalities. But more importantly, this magnetic phone ring has a two-sided magnetic design that allows you to mount the phone using the ring on any metallic surface. While Pixel 10 series users can simply snap it to the back of their phone via PixelSnap, other Pixel owners will have to rely on a MagSafe case or a metal MagSafe ring. Fortunately, Syncwire supplies a metal ring in the box that you can use if needed.
It's also reasonably priced at $17 and is widely liked by Amazon shoppers, who have awarded it an average rating of 4.4 out of 5, with over 11,000 reviews. While the company claims the ring has strong magnets for a secure attachment, which seems to match the experience of the majority of buyers, some owners have had issues with their ring falling off their phone because of weak attachment. If you do plan to use it with a phone case, make sure the case has built-in MagSafe support to avoid issues. Moreover, you'll have to remove the ring when you want to charge your Pixel phone wirelessly.
Cable Matters Unidirectional USB-C to HDMI Cable
One of the highlights of the Pixel 8-series and newer phones is their USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, which supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. This enables your Pixel phone to seamlessly output video to a connected display. If you are looking to watch videos from your Pixel phone on your TV, mirror its screen on a monitor, or use the newly introduced Desktop Mode, the Cable Matters Unidirectional USB-C to HDMI Cable can help. It will plug into your phone's USB-C port, and the HDMI end can go into your TV or monitor, provided that the display has an HDMI input.
The cable is capable of carrying up to 4K 60Hz signals and is confirmed to work with Pixel smartphones. It starts at $19, and you can choose from three lengths, depending on your needs. Amazon shoppers have given it an excellent average rating of 4.6 out of 5, based on over 1,400 reviews. Buyers like that you don't need to rely on dongles or USB-C hubs to get video from your phone to your TV. The cable is also praised for its good build quality. The only complaints are about some folks receiving defective units and having a not-so-good experience with Cable Matters' customer service.
Anker Nano Power Bank (5K, MagGo, Slim)
If you're someone who ends up with a drained battery and needs to hunt for a wall socket often, a power bank can be pretty helpful. However, a bulky portable charger isn't always convenient to carry around with you. Fortunately, Anker's Nano Power Bank with MagSafe support is a lightweight option at around 122 grams, which you can consider for your Pixel phone. Although it has an advertised capacity of 5,000mAh, it's only rated for 3,000mAh. As a result, it will only give you about 50% charge.
The main highlight of the Anker offering is obviously its MagSafe support, which makes it compatible with PixelSnap on the Pixel 10 series, except for the Pixel 10a. It can also deliver up to 15W Qi2 charging, giving you the best possible speeds, unless you're using the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which supports up to 25W wireless charging. Even if you don't have a PixelSnap-compatible device, you can use it with a MagSafe case, as a normal wired power bank using the built-in USB-C port, or with a regular Qi wireless charger on which you can simply place your Pixel. You'll get around 12W wireless charging speed and 20W wired charging with non-PixelSnap Google phones.
It's priced at $55 for the black model and $60 for the rest of the colors. Amazon shoppers have generally positive feedback to share about it and have rated it 4.4 out of 5, based on over 2,800 reviews. There are some concerns about overheating and slow charging, but some heating is normal, as wasted energy is converted to heat while charging, and if your phone gets too hot, it will reduce the charging speed to keep everything safe.
How we selected these accessories
Google's Pixel lineup is very capable, and like any Android phone, it supports a wide range of accessories. While selecting the most useful accessories for your Pixel phone, we focused on gadgets that add real value in day-to-day life — from the best way to juice up your phone to seamlessly connecting it to Android Auto in your car. We chose accessories that have been well-received either by experts, verified buyers on Amazon, or both. All our recommendations are fully compatible with most of the recent Pixel phones and have received an average Amazon rating of at least 4.2 out of 5.