5 Useful Accessories Every Google Pixel Owner Needs

While you can use pretty much any USB-C power brick with your Pixel smartphone, you need the right charger to get the best possible charging speeds. As Google's Pixel lineup leverages USB-PD with Programmable Power Supply (PPS) to offer faster charging, your charger needs to support both. Although USB-PD is pretty common, support for PPS is not so much. That said, there are several good options on the market, including the Belkin BoostCharge 3 Port USB-C Wall Charger. This multiport charger is an excellent choice, as many of us carry multiple mobile devices and accessories that often need to be charged, which is where the three USB-C ports on board this Belkin offering will come in handy.

The charger can also deliver up to 67W of power, which is not only more than enough to juice up a Pixel at top speed, but can also be sufficient for many USB-C laptops. Moreover, it's reasonably priced at $34, features foldable prongs, and comes with a two-year warranty to handle any manufacturing defects. Thanks to these features, the Belkin power brick has garnered a solid average rating of 4.6 out of 5, based on over 370 reviews on Amazon. Buyers appreciate the charger's relatively compact design, good build quality, and the ability to fast-charge multiple devices simultaneously. That said, some buyers saw their units fail after just months of use, suggesting some quality control concerns. Thankfully, there's a two-year warranty to cover this.