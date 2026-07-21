This Solar Powered Airship Wants To Replace Cell Towers – And End Cellular Dead Zones

As widespread as mobile service has become, it's still not quite all-encompassing. Your ability to access 5G services is still largely reliant on your proximity to a cell tower, and while there are some very reliable phone carriers out there, there are still many dead zones across the United States and other countries where the towers can't reach. Even satellite-equipped smartphones can't work everywhere, and even if you can connect, you're generally limited to short text messages rather than phone calls. It's in aid of this particular problem that U.S. aeronautics company Sceye is testing out its next big development: the High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS), a platform consisting of high-flying stratospheric vessels that, if successful, will provide continuous 5G service to all devices it flies over.

Some of the latest trends in modern technology involve beaming power and connections down from on high to save space on the ground, such as space-based solar power. In that same vein, HAPS's crafts are designed to float up in the planet's stratosphere at an elevation of 60,000 to 65,000 feet, nearly twice the cruising altitude of a typical passenger jet, and provide both consistent connectivity to wireless users and real-time observation data of natural disasters like storms and wildfires. If Sceye can definitively prove the efficacy of HAPS, these shiny vessels could become a common presence in the daytime sky.