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The Seagate ST506 from the '80s cost around $1,700 for its 5-megabyte (MB) capacity, and it wasn't even the most expensive hard drive of its time. Fortunately, we have much cheaper (and better) methods of storing data today, including uploading data to the cloud. Companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google provide great deals for this, but you've likely not heard of one of the weirdest yet best cloud storage options out there: purchasing a second-hand original Google Pixel phone from 2016.

You can get a terabyte of internal storage from Samsung for around $150, and you can get the same 1TB storage on a portable external drive for $200. If you don't mind slower transfer speeds, you can get a hard disk drive like the Seagate BarraCuda 1TB HDD for just $100, and you can get an even cheaper offer if you buy a used hard drive. Cloud storage options are priced somewhat similarly. You can get a 2TB Google One subscription for $9.99 monthly, and Apple iCloud costs the same for a similar plan, with both of them setting you back about $120 yearly.

Cloud storage is cheaper up front, whereas local storage can save you money over the long run. However, both options ultimately pale in comparison to the value a used first-generation Google Pixel phone can get you. You can easily find one on eBay for as low as $70. This one-time purchase costs less than a single year of a 2TB subscription or even a 2TB HDD but provides unlimited lifetime storage without any compression or quality loss. There are certain nuances to this, but all things considered, getting a Google Pixel phone from 2016 might be the best cloud storage option today.