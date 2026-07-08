Cloud Storage Vs. Local Storage: Which Is Cheaper?

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You should always back up your data. Not only can you access your files when away from your computer, but you could potentially lose all your data if you don't regularly back it up. However, deciding exactly how to back up your files is another matter.

Previously, if you wanted to take your files with you (and keep them safe in the event of malware), old-school computer accessories such as floppy and zip discs were essential. Today, cloud storage and external drives fight for supremacy. Each has their own advantages and disadvantages, specifically that one requires an internet connection and the other is at risk of being damaged if it falls out of your pocket. The arguments for each almost mirror "physical vs digital video games" discussions, but unlike those products, monetization differs wildly between cloud and local storage. For many people, picking between cloud and local storage is decided less by their preferences for physical vs. digital media and more by the impact each has on their wallet.

We've crunched the numbers and figured out just how each storage solution impacts your budget. Read on to learn our findings.