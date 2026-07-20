Who Owns TP-Link?
TP-Link was an undisputed leader in the Wi-Fi tech front for quite a long while. Need proof? The company snagged the number one spot as a WLAN device provider for 12 consecutive years back in 2022 — no easy feat by any metric. However, in 2025, a multitude of federal agencies and departments were all on board in banning TP-Link sales in the U.S. The reason? According to the parties involved, the company's ties to China are a huge red flag (no pun intended) and thus present a national security risk.
Though using TP-Link routers is safe even after the FCC ban put a damper on future sales of foreign-made routers (and the evidence that the stuff is inherently unsafe is slim), the vendor's reputation may not be so lucky. Sure, it may take a few years to see how this will impact sales, but overall, not a good sign. Yet, the funniest thing about the whole matter is that TP-Link is not a Chinese company anymore. What do we mean by that?
Simply check who owns TP-Link with a quick Google search. You'll learn that the company is headquartered in Irvine, California. TP-Link Systems Inc, to be exact, serves U.S. and global customers, not those in China. Confusing on the surface, but despite starting out as a Chinese business, the company split with the original TP-LINK Technologies in 2024. They're two completely separate entities, with one playing the international game and one being limited to mainland China. That's the gist of it, but the rabbit hole gets a bit deeper once you peel back all the layers.
How did the TP-Link split happen?
The fastest way to describe the split into two separate companies is to view it as a way for the entity to preserve its business in the U.S. One could argue that the core reason for the confusion (and possibly even the subsequent bans) is due to the Netgear (a prominent U.S.-based router manufacturer) and TP-Link rivalry. In fact, it was Netgear that lobbied the U.S. government to look into what was named as the "cybersecurity and strategic competition with China" in 2024. There's also some courtroom drama between the two parties, as Netgear sued TP-Link for infringement on its patents around the same time.
So, in a sense, the restructuring that was completed in 2024 officially split the company into two, legally speaking. According to TP-Link, Jeffrey and Hillary Chao are sole owners, and since the company operates in the U.S., neither domestic nor foreign parties have control over their production. Did this effort bear any fruit, though?
Not exactly. While plenty of users hold TP-Link products in high regard (much so that its products are on lists of most reliable mesh systems), not everyone was convinced. Netgear alleges the split is a swindle, and the two companies are currently engaged in an all-out conflict. More precisely, TP-Link sued Netgear for the alleged smear campaign, and their biggest rival countersued, alleging that the company is still connected to China. Netgear went as far as to say that even though TP-Link claims its products are produced in Vietnam, most of the stuff is still made in China.
How big is TP-Link?
So, that confusing rabbit hole clarifies who owns TP-Link, but how big is the company? Can they maintain production even if things go wrong? The best way to describe the company is huge. Operating in 170 countries around the world, TP-Link has 42 subsidiaries, four R&D centers, and three manufacturing bases.
Routers are its bread and butter, but TP-Link is not really a one-trick pony. In fact, the well-reviewed Kasa smart plug is (surprise, surprise), produced by the company (as well as a similar, somewhat interoperable brand called Tapo). Dig further and you'll find even more. TP-Link operates Vigi (security cameras), Aginet, HomeShield, to name a few.
As a company with $2.8 billion in revenue, TP-Link is no slouch, and it's hard to predict how the entire saga will affect its position in the market a few years down the line. Whether you're still on board with its products is up to you. TP-Link branded routers may not be as unsafe as you were led to believe, and in many ways, they're more secure than those offered by some of their other competitors. Still, the allegations of a "swindle" may leave a bitter taste in your mouth, and that's perfectly fine. As a customer, you have the right to choose, but the matter may not be as black and white as you were led to believe.