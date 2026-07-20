TP-Link was an undisputed leader in the Wi-Fi tech front for quite a long while. Need proof? The company snagged the number one spot as a WLAN device provider for 12 consecutive years back in 2022 — no easy feat by any metric. However, in 2025, a multitude of federal agencies and departments were all on board in banning TP-Link sales in the U.S. The reason? According to the parties involved, the company's ties to China are a huge red flag (no pun intended) and thus present a national security risk.

Though using TP-Link routers is safe even after the FCC ban put a damper on future sales of foreign-made routers (and the evidence that the stuff is inherently unsafe is slim), the vendor's reputation may not be so lucky. Sure, it may take a few years to see how this will impact sales, but overall, not a good sign. Yet, the funniest thing about the whole matter is that TP-Link is not a Chinese company anymore. What do we mean by that?

Simply check who owns TP-Link with a quick Google search. You'll learn that the company is headquartered in Irvine, California. TP-Link Systems Inc, to be exact, serves U.S. and global customers, not those in China. Confusing on the surface, but despite starting out as a Chinese business, the company split with the original TP-LINK Technologies in 2024. They're two completely separate entities, with one playing the international game and one being limited to mainland China. That's the gist of it, but the rabbit hole gets a bit deeper once you peel back all the layers.