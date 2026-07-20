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Nintendo is one of the most popular gaming companies in the world. The publisher and developer has created games including "The Legend of Zelda," "Super Mario Bros," and "Pokémon." However, before it made consoles, hardware, and video games, Nintendo began by making and selling playing cards in Kyoto, Japan. The company was originally founded in 1889 by Fusajiro Yamauchi and is a publicly traded entertainment and video game business owned by shareholders, but it's more complex than that.

The first console Nintendo released was the 1983 Family Computer (Famicom) system in Japan. Today, it manufactures the fastest-selling console in Nintendo's history, the Nintendo Switch 2, and a few other products that aren't the Switch. As for who owns Nintendo, well, it's largely owned by major shareholders and minor shareholders. The major shareholders are listed on Nintendo's website and include the following: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account), Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account), JP Morgan Chase Bank 380752, The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd., State Street Bank and Trust Company 505001, and more. The shares are split between each individual company and owner.

Nintendo releases annual reports detailing its sales, shareholders, and other additional details regarding the company. As for the people who are in charge of the day-to-day procedures at Nintendo, the company has had several leaders who have made some major waves in the industry.