How Long Do Owners Say Projectors Last?
Imagine kicking back on your sofa, shutting off the lights, and at the click of a button, your room transforms into something close to a movie theater. That's what you can achieve with a high-quality projector. Yes, TVs provide a better image and more contrast, and their prices are dropping quickly (applies to large panels too), but many people swear that a high-powered beam of light is more immersive and simply has a better vibe.
Preference aside, is a projector a good investment? How long do they last? To put things into perspective, a solid Mini-LED TV can last well over 10,000 hours. At the same time, not counting bulb changes (we'll get there, don't worry), most projector enthusiasts say that the hardware can survive for nearly a decade or even more in some cases. Keep in mind that these estimates, for the most part, apply to more expensive units (around $1,000) like the BenQ X500i, which is priced at nearly $1,200. Cheap projectors are often disappointing, and though it's impossible to predict accurately how long they'll do their job, it's telling that the 10-year life expectancy mostly applies to premium stuff.
Regardless, a Reddit user praised the particular BenQ model, estimating it can last between seven and 10 years and has even highlighted the overall reliability of the brand. Similar reports can be found in other threads. An owner of an old Optoma HD20 says it's working perfectly despite being nearly 10 years old, while another commenter mentions that their Mitsubishi HC3800 projector bit the dust after 12 years.
What typically fails on projectors according to users?
The majority of online users seldom go into detail on what exactly failed. However, some threads reveal that generally, projectors are quite durable. One user says that digital micromirror device (DMD) chips have a tendency to go bad, but other components like fans typically last for years even though projectors generate heat. Others quickly shared their experiences, with one person saying that HDMI inputs failing is common (which they say isn't a problem if you have dual inputs). Another noticed that heat and dust could cause circuit boards or light-engine adhesives to fail.
In many cases, projectors aren't easy to DIY, as spare parts like DMDs, color wheels, and fans are generally hard to track down. A user in another thread says that apart from replacing bulbs and cleaning filters, projectors don't hold up well for DIY repairs, once again due to a lack of parts. Naturally, this might not be much of a problem with high-end projectors that can survive 10 years with minimal issues, but it's worth keeping in mind if you expect to get multiple decades out of your investment.
How often do I need to replace projector bulbs?
It's undeniable there are valid reasons to ditch your TV in favor of a projector, but maintenance isn't one. The biggest draw of TVs is that they just work, whereas projectors require a lot of tinkering. From tracking down a dedicated projector screen to finding the right throw distance, if you're the type of person looking for a hassle-free experience, a projector probably isn't for you. That said, hassle is a spectrum, and even though it's much more hands-on than a TV, projector maintenance is relatively straightforward.
Cleaning is something you'll do quite often, with most recommending it once a month. Fortunately, it's quite easy and consists of removing the filter and clearing out any dust with a vacuum cleaner (not compressed air). One user added that you should also clean or replace filters regularly to keep things running in top shape.
When it comes to bulbs, your mileage will vary. Owners say projector bulbs can last about 5,000 hours, with one user adding that a single bulb is good for five years even if it runs for 10 hours per day. Naturally, it will also depend on the type of lamps you're using. UHP and UHM lamps are rated for 2,000 to 4,000 hours, while LED bulbs may even outlive the projector, as they can last up to 50,000 hours. Price-wise, it depends on the model, but expect to cash out north of $100 for more premium options. Ultimately, those who love projectors swear that this more hands-on approach is worth it, if not for the image quality, but for the pure enjoyment. The best things in life require effort, after all.