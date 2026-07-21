How Long Do Owners Say Projectors Last?

Imagine kicking back on your sofa, shutting off the lights, and at the click of a button, your room transforms into something close to a movie theater. That's what you can achieve with a high-quality projector. Yes, TVs provide a better image and more contrast, and their prices are dropping quickly (applies to large panels too), but many people swear that a high-powered beam of light is more immersive and simply has a better vibe.

Preference aside, is a projector a good investment? How long do they last? To put things into perspective, a solid Mini-LED TV can last well over 10,000 hours. At the same time, not counting bulb changes (we'll get there, don't worry), most projector enthusiasts say that the hardware can survive for nearly a decade or even more in some cases. Keep in mind that these estimates, for the most part, apply to more expensive units (around $1,000) like the BenQ X500i, which is priced at nearly $1,200. Cheap projectors are often disappointing, and though it's impossible to predict accurately how long they'll do their job, it's telling that the 10-year life expectancy mostly applies to premium stuff.

Regardless, a Reddit user praised the particular BenQ model, estimating it can last between seven and 10 years and has even highlighted the overall reliability of the brand. Similar reports can be found in other threads. An owner of an old Optoma HD20 says it's working perfectly despite being nearly 10 years old, while another commenter mentions that their Mitsubishi HC3800 projector bit the dust after 12 years.