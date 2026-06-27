4 Reasons You Should Ditch Your TV For A Projector (And 4 Reasons To Hold Off)

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It wasn't too long ago that the idea of choosing a home projector over a traditional TV would almost always be the wrong one. Projectors were dim, needed frequent bulb replacement, and offered low-resolution images compared to a TV.

Things have changed, however. Thanks to laser projector technology, a projector isn't a niche choice but an actual alternative to your daily-driver TV. You can see this in the marketing shift too. Some ultra-short-throw projectors are sold as laser TVs, which tells you that the manufacturers want to compete with TVs directly.

Because projector technology is now ready to go toe-to-toe with the traditional TV market, production has ramped up as well. This is a primary reason why projectors are so cheap now. If you choose the right projector, you really can replace your current TV with it and use it in much the same way. However, the devil, as they say, is in the details. While modern projectors can replace TVs in certain households, they're still not right for everyone. Here are some core reasons you might want to go ahead with the change ... and some others to hold off for the time being.