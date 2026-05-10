8 Common Mistakes People Make When Buying A Projector

A projector is the ultimate upgrade to your home theater or gaming room, giving you a massive cinema-like screen that makes every movie night feel like an event. Nevertheless, there are pros and cons of a projector to weigh up before choosing one over a TV. Projectors are more dependent on the room around them: ambient light levels, throw distance, placement, mounting options, and even the color of your wall are all factors to consider.

And more so than any other gadget, the process of buying a projector is full of traps. From the deceptive viral marketing practices of less reputable manufacturers that prey on impulsive consumers, to a long list of technical specifications that might bend the truth, it's hard to know who to trust.

So grab a tape measure and start sketching out your room; here are some common mistakes you might make when buying a projector—and how to avoid them.