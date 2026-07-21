This State Wants To Make It Illegal For Tech Companies To Hide Software Support Timelines
Technologies like smartphones, gaming consoles, and computers get constant updates and upgrades throughout their lifecycle. Smartphones seem to get a new version each year that replaces the previous model, and people regularly toss their still functional, barely-used phones in favor of buying the latest device. The same is true for the device's software, though you may not know how long tech companies plan to continue supporting older models.
Even if you purchased your smart TV, router, or devices just a few years ago, the software may no longer be getting updated. The device technically still works, but you may lose security features or be unable to download new apps. Knowing how long support will last for each device can help you better understand when they need replacing, which is exactly what the California Connected Consumer Products bill aims to address. The bill requires manufacturers to provide at least five years of software support and include support timelines for all products.
This would help reduce electronic waste, decrease the risk of cyberattacks, and inform owners just how long before their products receive updates. It's similar to the right-to-repair movement (a DIY trend that could replace repair shops), which calls for increased flexibility for consumers to fix their own devices. The California Connected Consumer Products bill and other right-to-repair legislation are intended to provide details for consumers to learn about the technology they purchase.
How would the California Connected Consumer Products bill impact you?
The bill, known as SB-898, benefits owners in a few ways. For one, it helps consumers find out how long support will last for whatever device they're buying. Knowing that a router, for instance, will only be supported for a limited amount of time, allows owners to make more informed buying decisions. If you know when the minimum guaranteed support ends, you can plan for when to replace the device or look for a different brand or model with a longer support window.
One of the most beneficial ways the bill supports owners is to ensure protection against cyberattacks. When a device loses support, it can lose its protective security measures as well, making it easier for hackers to access the device and find valuable information. Knowing when support ends gives owners the chance to replace their device with another product that is still protected by the manufacturer.
Being informed of a device's support timeline also helps consumers avoid unnecessary costly repairs. Someone might notice certain features no longer working on their device and assume it's broken, when really it's just not updating anymore. In that instance, taking their device to a repair shop or falling prey to pervasive tech repair myths would be pointless and a waste of money. The bill states that owners must be notified through email about support ending for their devices, which allows customers to buy a new device instead of throwing good money after bad.
How the new bill can help fight e-waste
Another benefit of the California Connected Consumer Products bill is its impact on the environment. Instead of people buying new devices each year and tossing out the old ones, they may instead keep them longer to align with the end of support date. According to the World Health Organization, there are millions of electrical and electronic devices that are thrown away each year. These range from ones that are broken, damaged, made redundant, or tossed out to get a new device.
Knowing when support for a device such as a smartphone, smart TV, or tablet will end may reduce the number of devices that are thrown away. Any electronic device that is discarded is known as electronic waste or e-waste. To ensure they are disposed of appropriately, electronics should be recycled properly. E-waste can release toxins into the environment that can pose a threat to humans and wildlife. Concerns over e-waste may be one reason that smartphone makers stopped putting chargers in the box.
Bill SB-898 passed the California Legislature at the Senate level. After being introduced by Senator Weber Pierson on January 20, 2026, the bill was amended three times in the Senate and twice at the Assembly level. If passed and signed by California's governor, technology manufacturers must adhere to the aforementioned rules and regulations regarding software support timelines.