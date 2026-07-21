This State Wants To Make It Illegal For Tech Companies To Hide Software Support Timelines

Technologies like smartphones, gaming consoles, and computers get constant updates and upgrades throughout their lifecycle. Smartphones seem to get a new version each year that replaces the previous model, and people regularly toss their still functional, barely-used phones in favor of buying the latest device. The same is true for the device's software, though you may not know how long tech companies plan to continue supporting older models.

Even if you purchased your smart TV, router, or devices just a few years ago, the software may no longer be getting updated. The device technically still works, but you may lose security features or be unable to download new apps. Knowing how long support will last for each device can help you better understand when they need replacing, which is exactly what the California Connected Consumer Products bill aims to address. The bill requires manufacturers to provide at least five years of software support and include support timelines for all products.

This would help reduce electronic waste, decrease the risk of cyberattacks, and inform owners just how long before their products receive updates. It's similar to the right-to-repair movement (a DIY trend that could replace repair shops), which calls for increased flexibility for consumers to fix their own devices. The California Connected Consumer Products bill and other right-to-repair legislation are intended to provide details for consumers to learn about the technology they purchase.