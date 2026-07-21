What Do The Numbers Under Google Pixel Quick Settings Mean?

A lot of information can be accessed through your quick settings panel on your Google Pixel phone. This is where you can see your notifications, your network connection, Pixel display brightness, your modes, alarms, and even your Google Wallet. The idea is that you can use these sliders and toggles as utility-based shortcuts. But if you expand your quick settings panel by swiping down, a bunch of numbers with a few letters might appear below the pills. These values represent your Android build number, or build ID. It provides quick information about your device without needing to check your settings.

The Android build number indicates which Android version you are on; the first two letters identify your device's OS version. Android 17, for example, has CP. The next two letter/numbers is the code or family branch. The middle string of numbers is the date code (linked to the security patch); the first two are the year, followed by the month and date of your installed software. The ending digits are the incremental ID, which may be unique to the build released on that date and can indicate whether there are variations across global and carrier-locked phones.