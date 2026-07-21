Is The Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro Worth The Upgrade?

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Technology has come a long way, especially for televisions. If you wanted to change the channel on antique TVs, you had to physically do so by turning the dial, or have someone else do it for you. Today, you can control a TV with remotes such as the Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro. It's an upgrade to the standard remote that comes with Fire TVs, but is it all it's cracked up to be? That all depends on what you want out of your remote.

The Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro is updated in many different ways. The Pro version includes a remote finder, backlit buttons, customizable buttons, and a Bluetooth button for pairing headphones. All of these additions are alongside its power, volume, and mute buttons, preset app buttons, channel buttons, and Alexa features which can be found on the Alexa Voice Remote and Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced version.

The Pro remote is only a few dollars more expensive than the two other remotes — typically available for $34.99, while the other two tend to go for around $29.99. For that small increase in price and all the added features, it's a worthwhile upgrade to Fire TV remotes. The backlit buttons, Find my Remote, and Bluetooth addition make it a more versatile remote. Plus, connecting your Amazon Fire Stick remote to a new TV is very simple.