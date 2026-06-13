5 Common Problems With Fire TV Stick Remotes

Some Fire TV remotes — specifically, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro — come with two reprogrammable buttons. While this is convenient for letting you customize your remote, you might encounter instances when the buttons aren't working as expected.

One of the common issues with this Fire TV remote is that the menu for assigning actions to the buttons doesn't pop up when you long-press either button. When that happens, you can't program the buttons. To fix this, reboot the TV first by removing it from the wall outlet and plugging it back in. Then, verify that your remote is actually paired to your TV. The volume buttons, Home button, and any other button should work. It's also important to check that you aren't logged into a Child profile, since those profiles can't use customizable buttons. Finally, try holding down either button for at least ten seconds to see whether the assignment panel appears on the screen. If it doesn't, you can go to the Controllers & Bluetooth Devices in the Fire TV Settings to assign the shortcut from there instead.

If you can see the assignment panel but you can't program it to a certain voice command, try saying the command again and confirming that it did work with your TV. You should be able to see this recent command in the list of options afterward. If you're having trouble programming an app launch, make sure the app is actually installed and functional. If you've successfully programmed the buttons but they suddenly stop working, a simple reassignment might solve the issue. Just press and hold the button until the assignment panel shows up. If it was a voice command, issue it again so you can select it from the panel.