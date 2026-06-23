5 Clever Ways To Use Alexa On Your Fire TV Remote

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Devices from the Alexa ecosystem have become fairly commonplace in modern homes, and Amazon's digital assistant is leveraged for everything from recipe help and kitchen timers to whole-home intercom announcements on Echo speakers and smart displays. Alexa is also built into most Fire TV devices, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick, and any smart TV that runs the Fire TV software, allowing you to automate and entertain in some pretty interesting ways.

To summon Alexa using a Fire TV device, just grab the Fire TV remote that came with the hardware, then press and hold the blue Alexa Voice button to give a voice command. While you can use Alexa on a Fire TV to search for movies and shows and control smart home devices, these aren't the only handy tricks the digital companion is capable of. And now that Alexa+ has entered the conversation, the generative AI-powered version of the Amazon tool opens even more doors for Fire TV users.

Thinking outside the box to come up with clever Alexa or Alexa+ actions and automations may not come naturally to most folks, so we did all the brainstorming for you. Here are five clever ways to use Alexa on your Fire TV remote. Alexa+ comes up a lot in this article, and if you don't have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the enhanced assistant separately (it costs $20 per month). Fortunately, if you already pay for Amazon Prime, you get access to Alexa+ for free.