10 Tips And Hidden Tricks Every Amazon Fire TV Stick User Should Know By Now

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The Amazon Fire TV Stick has been a living-room stalwart for over a decade now, making up some of the estimated 250 million devices out there running the company's Fire TV operating system. The streaming dongle is an affordable part of the home theater ensemble, but many users may take it for granted and miss the hidden tricks it can perform.

That's right: The Fire TV Stick isn't just useful for watching movies and TV shows from your favorite streaming service, and it has plenty of hidden extras to make it a more useful part of your smart home. These aren't all just things you need to know before buying an Amazon Fire Stick, but functions that might surprise even the most frequent Fire TV user. Ever wondered how to browse the web on your TV, get your own pictures to appear as the wallpaper, or play video games without a console? It's all in here!

Some Amazon Fire TV Stick veterans might know a handful of the tips and hidden tricks below, but a few of them are buried in menus or have been added to Fire TV relatively recently. There will likely be at least one option that surprises you, and you might even discover an unexpected use for your old Amazon Fire TV Stick.