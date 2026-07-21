What A Flashing Green Light Means On Your Blink Camera

Blink, which makes some of the best outdoor security cameras, is known for its value-for-money home security gadgets. Its security cameras are typically easy to install and use. However, like any other smart home gadget, you can occasionally have issues with Blink cameras that you may find hard to diagnose or fix. One of these problems is a flashing green light on your Blink camera. It might seem like a tricky problem; fortunately, there is often a clear cause behind the blinking green light that you can identify and resolve.

One of the primary reasons for a flashing green light on a Blink camera is the loss of internet connectivity. When the camera loses its existing network connection, it attempts to connect to a previously known network and will show a blinking green light during the process. However, if you have a Blink video doorbell and you are seeing a blinking green button LED, that means the doorbell is powering up and will soon be ready to use. While the flashing green LED on the doorbell camera is normal functioning, you can easily fix the blinking green LED on your Blink security camera.