Not Google Nest, Not Honeywell: This Smart Thermostat Gets Consumer Reports' Best Score

Now that watches, rings, and phones come with the word "smart" in front of them, some of the most common household gadgets and accessories are having a bit of a renaissance in the internet-connected age. In the case of smart thermostats, what was once a hallway afterthought has become an essential gadget for the connected home. Being able to control your home's air conditioner or heater over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth without physically touching a dial is a significant convenience upgrade.

Brands like Google Nest and Honeywell occupy a lot of the collective mindshare for this segment of devices, but according to Consumer Reports, neither company makes the best smart thermostat. Instead, CR's top-rated smart thermostat is the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium — specifically, the EB-STATE6-01 model. Ecobee topping such a list might be unexpected for some, but it wouldn't be a surprise to those who had seen the company's name twice in the top five in our list of smart thermostat brands ranked from worst to best.

The Ecobee smart thermostat takes the number one spot at CR after receiving high marks for its smart integrations and manual operation. After all, a smart thermostat needs to be "smart," but it should also be easy to operate when you're standing in your hallway.