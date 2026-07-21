China's First Nintendo Console Is A Retro Collector's Dream That Never Left The Country

Today, China is one of the biggest consumers of video games and video game technology. Granted, the country's own graphics cards can't compete with Nvidia's, but China is home to more gamers who spend more on games than any other country. Not bad for a country that was first officially introduced to Nintendo barely 20 years ago.

The iQue Player was Nintendo's attempt to break into China's floundering video game industry during the early 2000s. It was the result of a collaboration between Nintendo and the Taiwanese-American engineer Wei Yen. Back then, the country's government had placed a blanket ban on almost all video game consoles, but Nintendo's higher-ups (and presumably lawyers) were undaunted and thought they could use the wording of the law to their advantage. While the Chinese government banned consoles, the ban didn't actually specify what counted as a console, which influenced the design of the iQue Player.

Unlike the consoles and handhelds most people associate with Nintendo, the iQue Player was essentially a plug-and-play device that stuffed an entire Nintendo 64 into its controller. Even the power supply fits inside the device. If it weren't for the iQue's blue and green A and B buttons, red Start button, and yellow directional C buttons, you would never assume it was related to Nintendo. Of course, as it is just a controller, owners need to plug the iQue Player into their TV to play any games. Still, Nintendo's gamble kind of paid off. While the device wasn't particularly successful, it still gave Nintendo a chance to get its foot in the door and release the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS in China under the iQue name.