Why Does Your Google Maps Go Into Night Mode During Daytime?

Google Maps has a ton of useful features, with more new Maps features being added all the time. However, if you're using it to help you navigate through a long night's drive, you might be thankful for the existence of its dark theme, or "night mode" if you're using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. You get the same lookup tools, traffic alerts, and turn-by-turn directions, but without blinding yourself every time you glance over for an update. Plus, if you're running the app off your phone and it's not plugged in, those muted colors on your OLED display can actually translate to a longer-lasting charge.

Whatever the case may be, there will always be some people who prefer keeping Maps on light mode or night mode all the time, and they've set up their app to behave accordingly. Some light mode sojourners, however, may be puzzled when their screen sometimes flips over to night mode all of a sudden.

There are a couple of common reasons as to why that happens. For some, it might be a hidden setting switch they haven't flipped. For others, it could be due to their phones overheating. There can be a few causes for night mode suddenly triggering, but there are ways to stop night mode in Google Maps from showing up without notice.