Not Ring, Not Blink: This Video Doorbell Gets Consumer Reports' Top Rating
Owning a doorbell camera allows you to have a little more peace of mind. Before their invention, if you wanted to see who was knocking on your door, your options were to use the peephole or a window to look outside. Nowadays, there are several doorbell cameras available that not only let you see who's outside, but do so from anywhere and even talk to them without opening the door.
Ring and Google Nest are two popular names in the doorbell camera market, but not even Consumer Reports lists them among the top doorbell cameras. Taking the top spot is the Logitech Circle View Doorbell, as it has some of the best security options available and high-quality video. Awarded for its sharp and crisp video quality during the day, its brightness and clarity at night, and strong encryption, the Logitech camera is adept at protecting your data and recordings. The reason the footage is so clean is due to the camera's 1200 x 1600 HDR-enabled video. You even get a spotlight, facial recognition, and two way talk to speak to whoever is on the other side of the door.
CR states the Logitech doorbell camera also has a fast response time, making it a versatile doorbell camera that stands out when compared to others. It's also definitely a much better choice than the worst video doorbell Consumer Reports has tested.
What users like about the Logitech Circle View Doorbell
Consumer Reports certainly likes the Logitech Circle View Doorbell, as do most users, at least according to their comments on reviews. An owner on the official Logitech website says the doorbell integrates smoothly and easily with Apple Home, includes amazing quality video, and has an extensive amount of functions such as recording, sound, and notifications.
Out of more than 1,165 reviews left on Amazon for the doorbell camera, nearly 50% of them were rated five stars. One Amazon owner even said they went so far as to replace their former Ring camera with the Logitech Circle View Doorbell and enjoyed it so much that they got a second for the back door of their home. It just shows that there are Ring camera alternatives that are actually worth trying, including the Logitech doorbell camera.
Reviewers on the Logitech device page enjoy how easy it is to install, and that it can simply replace your existing wired doorbell. However, it's important to know that it may not be compatible with all indoor systems, so you'll need to check ahead of time to see if it will function with your existing wired doorbell.
Are there any drawbacks to the Logitech video doorbell?
The fact that the Logitech doorbell camera is around $200 is quite alarming. That's a large amount of money to shell out for a camera, considering there are cheaper models available. A few Amazon reviewers commented that while the camera is good, the high price was a negative. One also said they feel like it should come with a bit more for the money it costs to buy it. The video isn't 4K quality, but perhaps it should be at this high of a price.
Another drawback to the Logitech doorbell is that you'll need Apple HomeKit. If you aren't an Apple person or don't have HomeKit, then you won't be able to use this device. It's made for a pretty niche crowd, as there's no other app that will function with the Logitech doorbell. Unless you have Apple Home and the Home app, you may want to look elsewhere.
Logitech began by making mice for computers in the early '80s. It even made accessories for televisions, but ultimately Logitech stopped making universal remotes and is now focused on other products. Today, the company manufactures a full line of technology including keyboards, streaming cameras, and now Consumer Reports' top-rated doorbell camera, the Logitech Circle View Doorbell.