Not Ring, Not Blink: This Video Doorbell Gets Consumer Reports' Top Rating

Owning a doorbell camera allows you to have a little more peace of mind. Before their invention, if you wanted to see who was knocking on your door, your options were to use the peephole or a window to look outside. Nowadays, there are several doorbell cameras available that not only let you see who's outside, but do so from anywhere and even talk to them without opening the door.

Ring and Google Nest are two popular names in the doorbell camera market, but not even Consumer Reports lists them among the top doorbell cameras. Taking the top spot is the Logitech Circle View Doorbell, as it has some of the best security options available and high-quality video. Awarded for its sharp and crisp video quality during the day, its brightness and clarity at night, and strong encryption, the Logitech camera is adept at protecting your data and recordings. The reason the footage is so clean is due to the camera's 1200 x 1600 HDR-enabled video. You even get a spotlight, facial recognition, and two way talk to speak to whoever is on the other side of the door.

CR states the Logitech doorbell camera also has a fast response time, making it a versatile doorbell camera that stands out when compared to others. It's also definitely a much better choice than the worst video doorbell Consumer Reports has tested.