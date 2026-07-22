How Long Do Mac Minis Last? Here's What Users Say
Mac Minis' unified memory proved to be a winner for running local AI models, so much so that Apple couldn't keep up with the high demand after everyone became obsessed with OpenClaw and other AI "critters". Even those with a lighter workload can hugely benefit from this particular small-form computer, as it's one fine machine with reportedly remarkable durability.
According to users in a bunch of Reddit threads exploring how long Mac Minis last, if you get a Mini M4 (a no-brainer, since it's one of the best Apple products you can buy now), it can easily last you over ten years. Sure, a surprise failure might happen if you're unlucky (one owner noted that his machine is practically dead after six months), but these cases seem to be in the minority. Owning a single computer for a decade or longer sounds amazing. Yet, while the hardware is more likely to continue trucking along without issue, you'll eventually hit Apple's software brick wall at some point, which we'll explore more below.
What are Mac Mini users complaining about?
Dig into online discourse around any product, and nine times out of 10, you can expect to see some next-level negativity. In comparison, threads for Apple products are often full of happy owners, with occasional people who hate the brand. For instance, one owner humorously responded to a query about Mac Mini longevity by noting they're responding using a model from 2011. This wasn't an isolated case, mind you, as many people in the thread were still using early 2010s computers.
Another user added that they could comfortably run a 2016 MacBook Pro, so there's no reason why someone couldn't do the same for an M4 Mac Mini. The same user also said that "no computer will outlive a Mac."
While there's plenty of evidence supporting this durability claim, this longevity sadly doesn't apply to the software. According to users, Apple phases out computers around the seven-year mark. Many enthusiasts install Linux on the machine once Apple cuts the MacOS support, which is a good way to squeeze a few years more out of a healthy Macintosh. One of the other things you should know before buying a Mac Mini is that you're limiting yourself in the port department. Still, when you consider Apple's hardware reliability, that can be seen as nothing more than a pet peeve.
How to make your Mac Mini last
Believe it or not, with how long Mac Mini computers last, their maintenance is generally easy. Online users shared a handful of ways to make the Mac Mini survive even the most treacherous of times. For example, one advises fellow Apple club members to never plug the machine directly into the wall. Instead, he recommends using an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), adding that this tip helped him achieve a hardware life of as much as 15 years on many machines.
Along with a bunch of common sense advice like cleaning dust or keeping the unit cool, you'll surely encounter some inaccurate or largely exaggerated claims. The biggest one is not installing Google Chrome and other Chromium-based tools. The user in question says Chrome tends to write to disk often, and, subsequently, not using it could help you maximize the SSD's lifespan on your Mac Mini. While Chrome does write to disk often, whether babying the SSD is necessary is up for debate, as Mac Mini users generally don't complain about SSD failure.