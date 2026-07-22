How Long Do Mac Minis Last? Here's What Users Say

Dig into online discourse around any product, and nine times out of 10, you can expect to see some next-level negativity. In comparison, threads for Apple products are often full of happy owners, with occasional people who hate the brand. For instance, one owner humorously responded to a query about Mac Mini longevity by noting they're responding using a model from 2011. This wasn't an isolated case, mind you, as many people in the thread were still using early 2010s computers.

Another user added that they could comfortably run a 2016 MacBook Pro, so there's no reason why someone couldn't do the same for an M4 Mac Mini. The same user also said that "no computer will outlive a Mac."

While there's plenty of evidence supporting this durability claim, this longevity sadly doesn't apply to the software. According to users, Apple phases out computers around the seven-year mark. Many enthusiasts install Linux on the machine once Apple cuts the MacOS support, which is a good way to squeeze a few years more out of a healthy Macintosh. One of the other things you should know before buying a Mac Mini is that you're limiting yourself in the port department. Still, when you consider Apple's hardware reliability, that can be seen as nothing more than a pet peeve.