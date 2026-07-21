The Most Common Problems With JBL Bluetooth Speakers

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The JBL brand of speakers is consistently a customer favorite, offering advantages in sound quality, durability, and battery performance. Unfortunately, JBL speakers aren't perfect, meaning you may need to occasionally attempt some troubleshooting techniques. Some of the most common problems with speakers from JBL include devices that won't turn on, can't hold a battery charge, won't maintain a Bluetooth connection, create crackling sounds when playing music, cause skips in the music, and make beeping sounds when charging.

Before digging into specific common problems with JBL speakers, resetting the speaker back to its factory settings is a universal solution that may solve many of them. However, this process erases all settings in memory, and you'll have to pair the speaker to your devices again. One of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy is the JBL Charge 6, so let's use it as an example of how to reset the device: Turn on the Charge 6, then press and hold the volume up and play buttons at the same time for at least 3 seconds. This should complete the factory reset. For other versions of JBL speakers, you may need to turn them on and press the volume up and Bluetooth buttons at the same time for at least 10 seconds. If you have a Wi-Fi-enabled JBL speaker, try pressing the heart icon and play buttons at the same time for at least 10 seconds.