Galaxy S26 Vs. Galaxy S25: Which Should You Buy In 2026?

Samsung launches new models in its Galaxy S line every year. Sometimes, it's a huge leap; other times, it's an iterative update. When it comes to the latter, this likely means it's still worth investing in an older model phone if you can find it for less, because you're only missing minor updates. This is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S26 when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S25. You get minor tweaks, so while it's the newer model in the lineup, you may still benefit from opting for the Galaxy S25 instead.

To pare it down, the biggest differences between these two devices pertain to minor cosmetic changes (including new colors), slightly improved performance that you'd only notice if you're a heavy user and especially a gamer, moderately better battery life, and a few unique features like Horizontal Lock for video capture. If you're considering an upgrade from the Galaxy S25, it's not worth it. If you're buying new, you might as well go with the Galaxy S26, even if it's a bit more expensive. At regular price, they both cost about the same, so naturally, you might as well get the newest one. But if there's a killer deal for the Galaxy S25, you aren't missing much by stepping back a generation.