Galaxy S26 Vs. Galaxy S25: Which Should You Buy In 2026?
Samsung launches new models in its Galaxy S line every year. Sometimes, it's a huge leap; other times, it's an iterative update. When it comes to the latter, this likely means it's still worth investing in an older model phone if you can find it for less, because you're only missing minor updates. This is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S26 when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S25. You get minor tweaks, so while it's the newer model in the lineup, you may still benefit from opting for the Galaxy S25 instead.
To pare it down, the biggest differences between these two devices pertain to minor cosmetic changes (including new colors), slightly improved performance that you'd only notice if you're a heavy user and especially a gamer, moderately better battery life, and a few unique features like Horizontal Lock for video capture. If you're considering an upgrade from the Galaxy S25, it's not worth it. If you're buying new, you might as well go with the Galaxy S26, even if it's a bit more expensive. At regular price, they both cost about the same, so naturally, you might as well get the newest one. But if there's a killer deal for the Galaxy S25, you aren't missing much by stepping back a generation.
There aren't huge differences
The Samsung Galaxy S26 is visually almost identical to the Galaxy S25, with the same flat-edged metallic design but different colors, like Cobalt Violet. It has the same cameras, the same IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating, and it retains the same display resolution on an ever-so-slightly larger 6.3-inch screen. Both boast 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The Galaxy S26 has a slightly bigger battery affording up to two more hours of video playback per charge. It has a boosted processor with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy versus the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. A standout is the Horizontal Lock feature within Super Steady mode. This locks focus on a subject as you record video while moving, keeping them steady and in the right orientation, even if you physically rotate the phone. It's one of the cool new Galaxy S26 features, and it's impressive in real-world use.
But overall, you get a similar software experience with both phones, since both are updatable to the latest Android 17 OS (One UI 8.5), and both feature Galaxy AI and Gemini. So, for those who already own a Galaxy S25, it isn't worth the upgrade unless you jump to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra that adds compelling new features like Privacy Display, one of our favorite features of the phone when we tested it. But if you're buying new, you might still find value in the few upgrades that the Samsung Galaxy S26 does have over the Galaxy S25.
Go new unless there's a deal
For the base-level Samsung Galaxy S26 versus the Galaxy S25, there's no reason to rush to the Galaxy S26. If you find a great deal on the Galaxy S25 in 2026, go for it. Samsung's bigger year-over-year upgrade is actually between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, where along with Privacy Display, you get a better low-light camera, larger battery with faster charging support, lighter Armor Aluminum frame, and faster processor. The Horizontal Lock feature is only available on the Galaxy S26 series phones right now, it should be noted, and may not ever come to the Galaxy S25. So, if you shoot a lot of moving videos, like at kids' sporting events or if you're a content creator, you might find this feature alone to be worth getting the Galaxy S26 instead.
Ultimately, it's up to you to decide if the marginal updates are enticing enough to go with the Galaxy S26. The Samsung Galaxy S25's processor is still really powerful. You'll get slightly less life out of it since it's a year older, and thus, you knock a year off Samsung's promise of seven years of software and security support. But in 2026, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is still a viable phone, and the Galaxy S26 isn't a huge upgrade. All that said, considering the two phones come in at about the same price, it's a no-brainer to go with the Samsung Galaxy S26 unless you can get the Galaxy S25 for much, much less.