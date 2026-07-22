What Are Waze Points, And How Do You Use Them?

Waze is an excellent alternative to Google Maps with a quirky interface and a wide variety of feature improvements for roadside navigation and adventure. It is simultaneously better and worse than Google Maps in some ways, and perhaps what's most interesting is that both are under Google's umbrella. Yes, Google acquired Waze back in 2013. Regardless, Waze has a lot more personality largely due to its community features and the ways it gamifies driving. When you first start using it, you are given the title "Waze Baby," and as you submit reports and interact with the service, you effectively rank up — like leveling up — earning points not unlike XP (experience) in role-playing games. If you've never participated before or never heard about it, you probably have a few questions at this point. What are those Waze points, exactly? What do they do, how do you earn them, and how do you use them?

Ripping the band-aid off in the interest of brevity, Waze points don't really do anything outside of the service. They have no monetary value; you can't trade them in for anything tangible. They're merely part of an internal reward system. That said, for dedicated Waze users, they do help you rank up, and as you do, you'll earn small cosmetics in the app. For instance, your Waze character or avatar changes with each rank, featuring a shield, sword, or crown — the crown belonging to the Waze Royalty and topmost rank. Regular users can also earn badges for their accounts, which are displayed in the community forums. But even if you use Waze often, if you don't ever visit the forums, that's not all that exciting.